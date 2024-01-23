Granicus appoints Jordan Copland as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience cloud technologies and services, today announced Jordan Copland has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer, adding a prominent leader in finance and software operations to the company's executive team.

Copland brings extensive financial leadership experience with high-growth, private equity-backed software companies. Most recently Copland served as CFO and Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations at Clearlake-held symplr Software, where he helped create a platform leader in healthcare operations solutions, leading the acquisition and integration of 10 companies over four years.

Prior to symplr, he held similar roles supporting industry-leading software companies including Quorum software and Omnitracs. Jordan also served as Vice President of Finance and Planning at Disney Consumer Products, and as EVP and CFO at GSI Commerce. He earned a BA and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

"I couldn't be happier to join Granicus during this incredibly exciting phase of the company's journey," said Copland. "The Granicus team has built a lasting, trusted brand in government technology by delivering powerful cloud platform solutions that dramatically improve government and constituent experiences. I am energized to help support the company's critical mission and contribute to the next phase of growth."

Copland's addition to the executive leadership team demonstrates the company's dedication to supporting the complex transition of government agencies to cloud solutions that deliver better digital experiences, more cost effectively. As an accomplished CFO with a proven record of financial and operational success in complex, transitioning industries, Copland's creative, solution-oriented approach complements the company's global business strategy.

"Jordan brings an exceptional level of talent and experience guiding software businesses and customers through important moments of evolution and growth," said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. "I am thrilled to have Jordan join the Granicus executive team and excited for the inevitable contributions that will come from his unique insights."

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

SOURCE Granicus