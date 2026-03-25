Granicus Expands General Manager Leadership to Accelerate Innovation, Drive Government Outcomes, and Deepen Sector Partnerships

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WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the global leader in government experience technologies and services, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to include two new market-dedicated General Managers (GMs) for U.S. Federal and U.S. Local Government agencies. This investment reflects Granicus' continued commitment to ensuring government leaders have dedicated partners who deeply understand their missions, operating realities, cyber-security needs, and responsible application of AI in support of their long-term digital experience and transformation journeys.

As agencies prioritize agility and innovation to drive broader and more impactful mission outcomes, Granicus' GM model was created to drive better alignment between these updated mission objectives and the company's platform, services, and innovation roadmap. Dedicated, market focused GMs will serve as senior leader partners with customers, bringing resources and best practices together across cross-functional Granicus teams as well as industry peers and experts to help agencies deliver on their mission objectives more effectively, efficiently, and at scale.

This leadership expansion also strengthens Granicus' ability to guide agency adoption and value realization of Government Experience Cloud (GXC), its powerful CX platform built specifically for the public sector - helping agency executives clarify value, quantify ROI, access peer success stories, and advance their digital transformation journeys with confidence.

The GM model strengthens how Granicus supports government leaders and agencies in the responsible application, governance and delivery of AI solutions that drive automation and better constituent journeys while incorporating the unique guardrails and context of the public sector experience. GMs will deliver clear guidance and trusted best practices while ensuring real world agency priorities, challenges, and compliance requirements directly inform long-term product roadmaps for Granicus' AI-powered digital agent and analytics solutions, Government Experience Agent (GXA) and Government Experience Insights (GXI).

"At this inflection point in the modern era of tech and AI, we are investing heavily at the intersection of tech and the human experience," said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. "We believe that the fusion of modern technology, AI, and a deep understanding of the highly unique government context has the power to deliver unprecedented impact on public sector outcomes. This scale of innovation, experimentation, change management and impact can only be achieved through close collaboration, trust and partnership with our customer community – the design point for our new Granicus GMs."

Meet the New General Managers

John Boerstler, General Manager of U.S. Federal Government

A former Chief Experience Officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), John Boerstler joins Granicus with over 20 years of experience spanning technology, user experience, and senior government leadership. During his tenure at the VA, John led enterprise customer acquisition and experience strategies, enrolling millions of veterans into critical benefits and healthcare programs. John also served in an executive role at Ipsos, a global market research firm, where he led the government and commercial public affairs practice. Additional career highlights include helping establish Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans Affairs, leading Combined Arms to design technology for underserved communities, and serving in leadership roles across local government, nonprofits, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Stu MacFarlane, General Manager of U.S. Local Government

Stu MacFarlane brings to Granicus more than 30 years of leadership experience scaling high‑growth technology and digital services organizations. He most recently served as President of TransForce, where he drove major digital transformation initiatives in a highly-regulated transportation sector while also forging pioneering partnerships with the U.S. military—helping establish the company as one of the largest employers of transitioning veterans. Previously, as Chief Marketing Officer for WebMD and other Internet Brands' health businesses, Stu led the transformation of digital engagement strategies and channels to drive consistent double-digit audience growth. Earlier in his career, he founded multiple digital marketplace companies and helped guide AT&T's Yellow Pages into the digital era.

For more information, visit Granicus.com.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer experience technologies for government, supporting more than 7,000 public sector organizations worldwide. Through its Government Experience Cloud (GXC), Granicus helps governments deliver trusted, accessible, and impactful digital services that strengthen engagement, improve operational efficiency, and enhance outcomes for the people they serve.

SOURCE Granicus