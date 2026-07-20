Granicus Strengthens ANZ Leadership Team with Appointment of Jonathan Usher as Managing Director

Latest leadership appointments reinforce Granicus' commitment to "growth, innovation and customer success"

across Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, a leading provider of customer experience technologies and services for governments and destination organisations, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Usher as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing the company's commitment to the region and supporting its next phase of growth across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Jonathan joins Granicus with more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling technology businesses across Australia and New Zealand. His background spans SaaS, cloud, cybersecurity and digital public services, with a strong track record of building scalable, customer-focused organisations and driving sustainable growth.

In his new role, Jonathan will lead Granicus' ANZ business, working closely with customers, partners and employees to strengthen customer success, accelerate growth and help organisations deliver better experiences for citizens, visitors and communities.

"Jonathan brings an exceptional combination of leadership experience, commercial acumen and customer focus," said G Masili, Chief Customer Officer at Granicus." His understanding of technology, digital services and platform growth makes him ideally positioned to lead our Australia and New Zealand business. As demand continues to grow for modern, connected digital experiences, Jonathan's experience will help us strengthen our support for customers across the region."

Jonathan's appointment forms part of a broader investment in Granicus' Australia and New Zealand operations. In recent months, the company has also welcomed Julie Morton as Regional Sales Director and Pallavi Sathyanarayana as Regional Product Leader, further strengthening regional expertise across sales, product innovation and customer success.

Together, these appointments represent a significant investment in leadership capability and regional growth, creating a strong foundation for the next chapter of Granicus' expansion across Australia and New Zealand.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organisations that combine strong technology with a clear purpose," said Jonathan Usher. "Granicus stands out because of the impact it helps customers create every day - helping governments and public sector organisations build stronger connections with the communities they serve. I'm excited to join the team and work alongside our customers and partners to help organisations across Australia and New Zealand deliver better experiences, strengthen engagement and create lasting value for their communities."

The strengthened leadership team reflects Granicus' long-term commitment to Australia and New Zealand and its ambition to support customers through the next generation of digital transformation, engagement and service delivery.

About Granicus:

Granicus is the global leader in digital experience technologies and services for the public sector, supporting more than 7,000 public sector organizations worldwide and managing more than 30 billion digital interactions each year. Through its Government Experience Cloud (GXC), Government Experience Agent (GXA), and Government Experience Insights (GXI) platforms, Granicus helps governments deliver trusted, accessible, and efficient services — at scale, and with accountability built in.

Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

SOURCE Granicus