Granite Announces Authorized Reseller Agreement with Starlink

Granite Utilizes Starlink to Deliver High-Speed Internet to Multi-Location Businesses with Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced it has finalized an agreement to become an authorized reseller of Starlink, a satellite internet service engineered and operated by SpaceX. The agreement enables Granite to resell Starlink's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network services, providing an additional solution for high-speed, low-latency internet to enterprise customers virtually anywhere in the U.S. and Canada.

As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is applying its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband satellite internet system. By utilizing LEO satellites that orbit closer to Earth, Starlink delivers reliable, high-speed internet to remote regions where existing options are either too costly, unreliable, or completely unavailable. Additionally, as an always-on, high-speed service, Starlink can be used as both a primary and secondary option to protect against outages and disaster scenarios.

As an enhancement to Starlink service, Granite integrates each Starlink kit with Granite's patented, award-winning edgebootPro solution. This advanced managed power distribution unit (PDU) leverages AI-driven capabilities to ensure continuous connectivity, offering proactive monitoring, instant diagnostics, and automated failover responses. Combined with Granite Managed Network Services and an intuitive user portal, this integration simplifies network management for multi-location businesses and governmental agencies while maximizing the resiliency of Starlink's service.

Granite President and CEO Rob Hale said, "We are excited to incorporate Starlink into Granite's portfolio of solutions that bring competition, choice and innovation to our customers. Providing a low-latency, high-performance option that multi-location businesses can seamlessly deploy across their entire network, even in rural and hard-to-reach locations, will add value and expand our service options. Backed by Granite's dedicated team of experts, award-winning customer service and our one-stop-shop model, we are confident that Starlink's LEO satellite service will deliver significant benefits to our customers."

Starlink's rapidly growing constellation offers broader coverage than geostationary alternatives, delivering internet access to underserved areas with limited or unreliable terrestrial options. With its extensive global reach, this satcom solution offers multi-location businesses a dependable, redundant, and consistent option to connect geographically dispersed sites, enabling effortless scalability through a cohesive solution.

For details on Granite's satellite internet services and how they can support your business, visit www.granitenet.com.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com .

