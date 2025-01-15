Granite Ushers in New Era of Network Access and Strategic Sourcing with Launch of AccessExpress Platform

Intuitive Interface Empowers Businesses to Make Data-Driven Connectivity Decisions Nationwide Across a Broad Spectrum of Provider Networks

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government entities, today introduced AccessExpress, a transformative platform designed to streamline the sourcing process for businesses. AccessExpress allows businesses to effortlessly compare, customize, and order connectivity and IT services across multiple locations, ensuring they receive the best solutions tailored to their needs.

AccessExpress instantly identifies the best service provider coverage and pricing options across multiple networks, empowering businesses to make informed connectivity decisions with unparalleled ease through an intuitive user interface. It serves as the ultimate one-stop solution for serviceability, provider comparisons, and customized connectivity options – all in one place, and fully under the customer's control.

Leveraging Granite's extensive industry experience and robust network of partnerships with the nation's largest carriers, AccessExpress provides a comprehensive suite of features to address the advanced requirements of businesses:

Curated Solutions for All Business Types: AccessExpress is a breakthrough innovation in how businesses compare pricing, provider availability, and product offerings across multiple locations and provider networks. Its intuitive address entry interface delivers an extensive range of solutions from numerous providers, featuring diverse pricing structures and service levels.





Intelligent Quoting and Product Customization: The platform provides personalized product recommendations based on various strategic factors such as cost, Quality of Service (QoS), serviceability, and supportability.





Location-Based Ordering and Custom Product Profiles: Businesses can streamline large orders by uploading locations in bulk, ensuring data accuracy with built-in validation, and saving locations for easy reference and ordering. Custom product profiles can be created to tailor results based on specific business preferences.





Efficient Order Management with High-Performance API Integrations: AccessExpress integrates advanced carrier APIs to seamlessly manage orders through a centralized platform, enhancing the ordering process and accelerating the order lifecycle.

"Since our inception over 20 years ago, Granite's mission has always been to simplify how businesses manage their communications needs through our one-stop shop model," said Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite. "As we have evolved into a technology-driven company, AccessExpress extends this legacy by tackling the industry's complex sourcing challenges, helping companies stay ahead in today's ever-changing IT landscape."

AccessExpress is the latest enhancement to Granite360, Granite's all-in-one service portal. In 2024, Granite introduced TechExpress and NOCExpress, which offer seamless service ticket management, customizable monitoring dashboards, and direct access to a vast network of skilled technicians. With AccessExpress, Granite360 now delivers a comprehensive end-to-end solution, guiding the entire customer journey from initial sourcing, quotes, and ordering to continuous monitoring and technical support.

"With the launch of AccessExpress, Granite is delivering more than a quoting and ordering system; we are affirming our commitment to innovation, transparency, and unmatched support," said Adam Weiner, Granite's Senior Vice President of Technology. "Granite360 is thoughtfully designed to enhance the entire customer lifecycle, providing valuable insights, customizable features, and complete control over network operations."

For more information about AccessExpress and to start optimizing your business connectivity today, visit www.granitenet.com/solutions/granite360/accessexpress.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com .

