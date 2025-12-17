Granite360 Wins 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Award for Best BSS/OSS Innovation

Recognition Highlights Granite's Unified Service Management Platform as a Leading Innovation in Enterprise Network Operations

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that its network management platform, Granite360, has been named the winner of the 2025 Fierce Network Innovation Award for Best BSS/OSS Innovation.

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards recognize technologies and solutions advancing the future of network communications. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including industry experts, analysts and service providers, who rated entries on technical innovation, uniqueness, ease of use, return on investment, effectiveness and customer impact.

"We are thrilled to honor these visionary individuals, service providers and vendors on their commitment to next-gen solutions that have the power to save money, engage customers, revolutionize networks and the industry as a whole," said Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network in a press statement announcing the winners.

Granite's award-winning solution, Granite360, simplifies how enterprises manage thousands of communications and IT services spanning hundreds or thousands of locations. The platform unifies real-time performance metrics, ticketing, dispatch tools, strategic sourcing and workflow automation into a single interface, giving IT teams end-to-end visibility and control across all services. By eliminating operational silos between disparate carriers and technologies, Granite360 helps organizations improve service reliability, accelerate troubleshooting and streamline network operations.

"Granite360 was created to tackle one of the biggest operational challenges enterprises face today — bringing order, intelligence and real-time control to distributed communications environments," said Granite CEO Rob Hale. "This recognition from Fierce Network affirms Granite360's role in transforming how organizations manage their networks, operate more efficiently, respond faster and elevate overall performance."

The Fierce Network Innovation Award marks the eighth major industry honor Granite360 has received since its launch in January 2025. The platform has been recognized by leading awards programs including the Globee Awards for Technology and Customer Excellence, CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year, INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year and the Visionary Spotlight Awards.

To learn more about Granite360, visit www.granitenet.com/solutions/granite360.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Robison

PR Manager

Granite

617.837.4027

[email protected]

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC