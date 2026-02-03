Granite's Charlie Pagliazzo Recognized as 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

List Recognizes Top IT Vendor and Distribution Leaders Who Ensure Mutual Success for Partners and Customers

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that CRN® — a brand of The Channel Company — has named Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels, to the 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry. This is the third consecutive year that Pagliazzo has appeared on the prestigious list.

Pagliazzo, a seasoned channel executive with nearly three decades of experience, heads up Granite Channels. Over the past 24 years, Pagliazzo has established Granite Channels' nationwide presence and grown the partner program to more than $500 million in annual revenue.

"I'm honored to be recognized by CRN as a top channel executive once again," said Pagliazzo. "Granite's commitment to innovation continues to open new opportunities for our partners to meet the evolving technology demands of today's businesses. With the rollout and ongoing refinement of groundbreaking solutions like Granite360, edgeboot and Granite EPIK, we are enhancing our ability to drive shared success with partners and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. This is truly an exciting time to work with Granite as we push the boundaries of infrastructure innovation and build on our proven leadership across managed network, IT, security, mobility and communications solutions."

Granite Channels empowers technology advisors, MSPs and VARs with the tools to grow their businesses. Through its partner program, Granite offers partners access to comprehensive solutions, including managed network services, SD-WAN/SASE, voice and mobility. Granite Channels delivers unparalleled support, competitive commissions and dedicated resources to ensure partner success.

In addition to providing managed network and IT services, Granite continues to invest in intellectual property that delivers innovative solutions for partners and their clients. Recent examples include:

Granite360 , an all-in-one portal connecting customers and partners to pricing, carrier ordering, service tickets, monitoring dashboards and a nationwide network of thousands of highly skilled field technicians

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured online beginning February 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has become one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC