Graphic Design Students from The L.A. Film School Win American Advertising Awards at the L.A. Competition

"We were very impressed with the quality of our student submissions, and we are excited to see their work recognized by the American Advertising Federation," said Lisa Gustafson, senior program director of Graphic Design Online.

The ADDY Awards is the world's largest advertising competition and recognizes some of the best advertising and graphic design students at the college level.

The 2021 American Advertising Awards—Los Angeles Student Competition recognized the following students for their excellent design and advertising work.

Gold Winners:

Sunnie Whitaker

Category: Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Entry Title: Coco Reef (Collateral)

Christopher Wickwire

Category: Cover/Editorial Spread of Feature

Entry Title: VOID Magazine (Cover & Spread)

Silver Winners:

Angela Herman

Category: Packaging

Entry Title: Sly Fox Coffee (Packaging)

Daniel Powell

Category: App (Mobile or Web-Based)

Entry Title: Cookery Smartphone App

Nadine Uscilowska

Category: Annual Report or Brochure

Entry Title: Fresh Fusion (Brand Guideline Manual)

Patience Walton

Category: Annual Report or Brochure

Entry Title: Annie & Irma's (Brand Guidelines)

Sunnie Whitaker

Category: Illustration

Entry Title: Pabst Blue Ribbon in Your Future

Bronze Winners:

Shelley Kreidell

Category: Logo Design

Entry Title: Ashton Logan (Logo)

Kevin Maldonado

Category: Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Entry Title: Riverworks (Collateral)

Kevin Maldonado

Category: Packaging

Entry Title: Sly Fox Coffee (Packaging)

Sarah Moffat

Category: Logo Design

Entry Title: Constellation Cheesery (Logo)

The accelerated Graphic Design program prepares students to become visual innovators for advertising, brand development, product packaging, motion design, and more. Find out more about the Graphic Design Online Bachelor's Degree Program at The L.A. Film School.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and awards.

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

