Graphic Packaging Enters Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Market with Launch of PaceSetter Ridgeline™

New grade expands customers and markets served across coated and uncoated recycled paperboard applications

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced the launch of PaceSetter RidgelineTM, marking the company's entry into the uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) market. The URB offering — a high-performing solution for folding cartons, laminations, edge protectors, tubes and cores, and other specialty purposes — positions Graphic Packaging to serve a broader spectrum of paperboard and consumer packaging customers.

"PaceSetter Ridgeline extends our recycled paperboard platform to new markets and customers, further diversifying our portfolio to include industrial applications," said Robbert Rietbroek, president and chief executive officer at Graphic Packaging. "This new uncoated grade gives customers a fit-for-purpose recycled paperboard option backed by the scale, reliability and manufacturing capability they expect from Graphic Packaging."

Made from 100% recycled fiber, with at least 45% post-consumer recycled content, PaceSetter Ridgeline is available in 12- to 30-point calipers and produced at Graphic Packaging's state-of-the-art Waco, Texas, paperboard mill. The Waco facility enables seamless transitions between coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, giving the company flexibility to respond quickly to shifts in customer demand. Its advanced technology also supports sheet squareness, color consistency, quality assurance and converting performance across high-volume applications.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving many of the world's leading brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household and other consumer products. Learn more at graphicpkg.com.

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SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company