Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Investor Day on September 26

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leading provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in New York City. The Company will discuss its sustainability-supported organic growth opportunities, productivity driven margin improvement drivers, including the recently announced coated recycled board machine investment, and near and long-term financial objectives.

The event will begin at 8:00am ET. A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available immediately prior to the event on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

