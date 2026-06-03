Graphic Packaging to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on June 9

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Robbert Rietbroek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Charles ("Chuck") Lischer, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 9 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation audio will be available live and in replay via webcast. The archived webcast can be accessed from the Graphic Packaging website at https://investors.graphicpkg.com/.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company