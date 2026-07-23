Gravity Launches First All-Purpose Sustainability Agent

The agent can take any action a user can take in the Gravity platform, and ships with a library of 85+ skills trained by Gravity's in-house climate and energy experts.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, the leading enterprise carbon and energy management platform, today announced the launch of the Gravity Agent, the first all-purpose AI agent built for sustainability and energy teams. It ships with over 85 out-of-the-box skills trained by Gravity's climate strategists and energy experts. In early pilots, customers have already cut time to migrate data, draft disclosures, and identify energy cost savings by 70% or more, turning days or weeks of work into hours or minutes.

Many sustainability software platforms have launched AI "agents" in recent months, but the term has lost much of its original meaning. These agents only handle a small number of discrete tasks, like cleaning a spreadsheet or answering questions about data. The Gravity Agent, however, is an agent in the fullest sense of the word: it can do anything in the platform with code that a user can do with a click.

"Everyone says they have an agent, but almost no one means the same thing," said Ted Kornish, Co-Founder and CTO of Gravity. "A true agent handles a wide variety of tasks and works toward them: deciding the steps, taking action, and circling back only when it needs more guidance or has a draft ready for review. Gravity is the only API-first sustainability platform, meaning the agent can use the software in all the ways users can."

Sustainability and energy teams have spent years stuck in measurement, analysis, and reporting cycles, with scarce time to focus on reducing emissions or energy costs. The Gravity Agent does not replace these teams, but rather gives them superpowers – freeing them to spend less time wrangling data and more time taking action to decarbonize operations, reimagine supply chains, and cut energy spend.

Gravity's climate and energy experts have trained and validated over 85 skills, which are instructions the Gravity Agent follows for common tasks. At launch, the library includes skills to migrate historical data from spreadsheets and other platforms, identify cost-saving energy project opportunities, and draft regulatory disclosures, among many others. Users can also build new skills tailored to their needs, with support from dedicated climate strategists. The agent can work on multiple tasks simultaneously, run in the background while users work elsewhere, and store memory to accelerate repeated work.

Carbon accounting and energy management work is high stakes, so the Gravity agent includes multiple layers of safeguards at launch. The agent never makes a change without rigorous governance – all changes require human review and approval, every action is recorded so data remains audit-ready, and Gravity never trains the agent on customer data. Emissions math always runs through Gravity's deterministic calculation engine, so the results are fully reproducible for sustainability teams and their auditors.

Gravity has applied the same rigor to its own AI footprint and that of its customers. Last year, the company pioneered one of the first emissions accounting methodologies for AI, which Gravity now uses to measure emissions from the Gravity Agent and to help customers measure emissions associated with their own AI usage.

Gravity will continue to expand the agent's skill library in the coming months, with deeper support for self-serve onboarding.

About Gravity

Gravity is an end-to-end carbon and energy management platform that aligns sustainability and business value. Built for leading enterprises and financial institutions, Gravity empowers hundreds of clients to easily comply with emissions reporting requirements, win over customers, and reduce costs by optimizing energy use. With industry-leading technology, Gravity ensures customers can navigate the changing regulatory environment with confidence and execute projects that drive meaningful energy reductions, while protecting – and enhancing – their bottom line. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityplatform.com

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SOURCE Gravity