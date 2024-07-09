GravityCerts Partners with Input 1 to Enhance Payment Integration for Insurance Sector

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GravityCerts, a premier provider specializing in websites, integrations, and automation for the insurance industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Input 1. This collaboration aims to address the growing need for seamless payment options directly integrated into insurance documents such as quotes, proposals, and invoices.

With Input 1 Payments, GravityCerts can now offer policyholders the ability to make payments conveniently through agency websites or by clicking on dedicated links or QR codes attached to their policy documents and invoices. This feature significantly enhances the user experience by providing multiple, accessible payment methods.

"Seamless and efficient payment options are essential for improving the overall customer experience in the insurance sector," said Jarel Culley, Founder and CEO of GravityCerts. "By partnering with Input 1, we empower insurance agencies to provide their policyholders with more flexible and convenient payment solutions, ultimately streamlining the entire process."

GravityCerts specializes in delivering tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Utilizing Input 1's digital payments solution reinforces their commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and automation solutions to the insurance vertical.

"We are excited to partner with GravityCerts to bring our advanced payment solutions to a broader audience," said Jim Nowak, Regional Vice President of Sales for Input 1. "Our integrated payment platform is designed to meet the specific needs of the insurance industry, ensuring secure and user-friendly transactions for policyholders and enhancing the digital capabilities of our clients."

About GravityCerts

GravityCerts is a leading provider of websites, integrations, and automation services tailored to the insurance industry. Their solutions are designed to enhance the digital presence and operational efficiency of insurance agencies, providing powerful tools to improve customer engagement and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.gravitycerts.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

Media Contact:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 420-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1