Gravyty Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Chief Sales Officer and Chief Financial Officer Appointments

Leadership additions reinforce Gravyty's focus on accountable growth and long-term customer impact

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty , the leading provider of AI-powered engagement solutions for higher education, today announced the appointments of Matt Carlson as Chief Sales Officer and Ashley Jones Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The leadership additions mark an important milestone as Gravyty enters its next phase of growth, scaling its AI-powered virtual assistant capabilities and expanding its engagement solutions across the entire higher education lifecycle.

"Ashley and Matt are accomplished professionals in their fields who bring exactly the kind of leadership we value at Gravyty – deep experience in education technology, a strong sense of accountability, and a genuine focus on people," said Justin Beck, CEO of Gravyty. "As we establish Gravyty as the premier partner for AI-powered virtual assistant, fundraising and alumni engagement solutions in higher education, their leadership will help propel this journey forward for both our customers and our team."

Matt Carlson, Chief Sales Officer

As Chief Sales Officer, Carlson will lead Gravyty's sales organization as the company scales adoption of its AI-powered engagement platform across higher education institutions. He will focus on driving accountable growth, strengthening customer relationships, and building a high-performing, customer-centric sales culture aligned with Gravyty's mission and values.

Carlson brings more than a decade of leadership experience across EdTech, SaaS, and digital learning solutions, with a proven record of driving growth in education-focused markets. A former public educator, his career has been shaped by a deep commitment to serving institutions with solutions that are practical, scalable, and aligned to real classroom and institutional needs.

Throughout his career, Carlson has led Strategic Sales, Customer Success, Business Development, and Revenue Operations teams, building and scaling revenue organizations across regulated public sector and private equity–backed environments. Known for a data-driven, people-first leadership style, Carlson is passionate about building trusted partnerships, developing future leaders, and delivering measurable outcomes for customers.

Ashley Jones Lee, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Jones Lee will oversee Gravyty's financial and operational functions, supporting disciplined growth, operational alignment, and long-term financial health as the company scales its platform and customer footprint.

Jones Lee is a tech-forward finance executive with deep experience transforming organizations to drive growth and profitability. She joins Gravyty from Uptempo, where she served as CFO overseeing finance, legal, IT, and operations, and leading the company through successful funding raises and restructuring initiatives.

Her background includes CFO and CFO/CTO joint roles, with expertise in turnarounds, M&A integration, and building scalable financial and operational processes. A people-centric leader, Jones Lee is also recognized for her commitment to mentorship and culture-building.

The expansion of Gravyty's leadership team comes as the company continues to unify student support, fundraising, alumni relations, and athlete engagement into a single AI-powered platform designed to help institutions improve service delivery, strengthen relationships, and drive measurable outcomes across the full higher education lifecycle.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is revolutionizing engagement with AI-powered solutions that connect and support the entire student and donor lifecycle. Serving over 2,700 education and nonprofit organizations, Gravyty helps institutions foster deeper connections, enhance engagement, and drive lasting impact. Through cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Gravyty empowers organizations to build stronger communities, increase participation, and improve outcomes. Gravyty is the force that connects us all. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/ .

