Gravyty launches first-of-its-kind platform for higher education advancement

News provided by

Gravyty

13 Jul, 2023, 16:12 ET

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty announced its groundbreaking fundraising and engagement software platform for higher education advancement and alumni relations teams.

The Gravyty higher education platform revolutionizes how university advancement teams engage, solicit and steward students, alumni and donors through personalization, seamless integrations and AI. Through the fully integrated platform, institutions will benefit from sustainable long-term growth, reportable ROI and a simplified user experience.

Continue Reading
Gravyty launches first-of-its-kind platform for higher education advancement (PRNewsfoto/Gravyty)
Gravyty launches first-of-its-kind platform for higher education advancement (PRNewsfoto/Gravyty)

"We're thrilled to be able to provide a holistic platform that helps institutions solve for the challenges they face in advancement—from engaging with alumni at scale to executing a dynamic digital fundraising strategy to stewarding donors and building pipeline year-round," said Josh Robertson, VP of Product at Gravyty.

Robertson continued, "We've designed the platform to get smarter as insights grow. The data and analytics provided in the platform paired with the cyclical approach to engagement, fundraising and stewardship provides schools with a comprehensive advancement solution."

To learn more about Gravyty and its groundbreaking fundraising and engagement platform, please visit https://gravyty.com/.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations and K12 schools the tools they need to create an engaging community and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and six strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven ecosystem of solutions. Gravyty is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with operations in the United States, Canada and Israel. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153910/Gravyty_1.jpg

SOURCE Gravyty

Also from this source

Gravyty's first annual Gforce conference brings together hundreds of like-minded engagement and fundraising professionals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.