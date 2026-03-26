Gray and Valvoline Chart the Path Forward for Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

Partnership Combines Integrated Design-Build Expertise with Thermal Fluid Knowledge to Address Growing Demand for High-Density Computing Infrastructure

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray and Valvoline Global have partnered to help data center owners navigate the growing complexity of liquid-cooled infrastructure. This effort seamlessly combines Gray's integrated design-build and facility delivery expertise with Valvoline's deep knowledge of coolants and thermal-management fluids.

Gray and Valvoline Global are partnering to help data center owners manage the growing thermal demands of high-density computing infrastructure.

"Successful data center projects depend on strong teams with a shared vision. In a highly technical market, that vision must be constantly refined and verified across disciplines to avoid mistakes," says Rebekah Gray, President & CEO, Gray Construction. "That's why Gray brings every scope under one roof—and why we've long been a leader in design-build and data center construction."

As AI workloads push GPU rack densities beyond what air cooling can efficiently support, data center owners face a critical inflection point. We are proud to announce a new whitepaper—Building & Designing Data Centers for the Shift to Liquid Cooling—focuses on hybrid environments where air-cooled and liquid-cooled infrastructure must coexist, and outlines how early alignment across design, procurement, and fluid strategy can reduce risk and accelerate speed to market.

"The shift to liquid cooling isn't a future consideration—it's happening now. The owners who move with intention and urgency will be the ones with the most options tomorrow," says Ben Burgett, Vice President, Data Centers, Gray. "Our focus is on making sure our customers don't have to choose between speed and flexibility. We bring the delivery capability to move fast and the integrated expertise to make sure the decisions made early hold up over the life of the facility."

"Because chip thermal design power has increased so significantly, you have to use liquid cooling," says George Zhang, Vice President, R&D, Valvoline Global. "You need a way to remove heat to protect chip integrity and prevent thermal throttling—and the right fluid strategy is central to making that work reliably, long term."

As rack densities continue to climb and liquid cooling moves from emerging option to operational reality, the window for proactive planning is narrowing. Gray and Valvoline are positioned to help owners get ahead of that curve, before design decisions become constraints and schedule pressure forces costly tradeoffs.

The full whitepaper is available here.

About Gray

Gray is a fully integrated design-builder delivering end-to-end solutions in construction, professional services, specialty equipment, and real estate. Since 1960, we have grown from a regional contractor to a nationally ranked leader, serving top companies in our core markets. Our comprehensive services make us a trusted partner for every phase of a project. Whether designing and building a state-of-the-art facility, fabricating custom process equipment, or implementing advanced automation, our expertise drives innovation and value at every step.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow Gray on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Valvoline Global

Valvoline is a worldwide innovator in automotive and industrial lubricants, coolants, and thermal management fluids. Drawing on decades of research and laboratory testing, Valvoline has developed specialized fluids that ensure exceptional cooling performance, chemical stability, and long-term reliability in high-performance computing (HPC) environments such as data centers.

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SOURCE Gray Construction