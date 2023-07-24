Gray Named ENR 2023 Midwest Contractor of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray, a family-owned, fully integrated global services provider specializing in engineering, design, construction, operational improvements, digital, equipment manufacturing, and real estate services, is proud to be named Engineering News-Record's 2023 Midwest Contractor of the Year.

"This is a tremendous honor but more so an incredible accomplishment for our teams," says Brian Jones, president & CEO of Gray Construction. "It's a direct reflection of our team members demonstrating our values, executing excellence, and fulfilling our purpose to make a positive difference and build a better future. I'm extremely proud of all our teams have accomplished." 

Gray has a host of incredible projects in the Midwest region such as the industry transforming BlueOval SK battery park, a freeze-dried pet food manufacturing facility for Instinct Pet Food, LOTTE's aluminum cathode foil manufacturing facility, and the expansion and improvement of T. Marzetti's salad dressing manufacturing facility, among many others.

Gray's Growth

The pandemic brought uncertainty to parts of the industrial market, while simultaneously establishing other areas of the market as essential. Gray was well-positioned as a partner for companies looking to build and saw a more than 175% increase in work within the Midwest region from 2020-2022.

"We saw every one of our markets start to accelerate in terms of growth. At the same time, there's a convergence with our capabilities and résumé, where a number of companies were planning $500-million projects—new megaprojects," says Jones. "So, we had really good sales [in 2020] that surpassed all expectations. In 2022, we saw the results of that hard work, as the work was being put in place."

Gray is also currently ranked as the No. 1 firm for the Food & Beverage industry by ENR. This same growth and success are showing up in new areas as well.

"There are so many projects out there related to chips, batteries, and solar that we're growing there even faster than we were growing in food & beverage," says Jones. "So, it's all coming together in terms of our skill sets, service offerings, the people we've hired and the customers that want to work with us."

For this ranking, Gray was selected from more than 80 participating firms.

About Gray

Founded in 1960, Gray operates cohesively to deliver scalable solutions from process improvement to plant design and construction.

For more information on Gray, visit gray.com and follow us @Gray.

