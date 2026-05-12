Will expand presence in Southern California

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it plans to acquire Southern California-based American Electric Supply (AES), pending AES shareholder approval.

Graybar to acquire American Electric Supply.

Founded in 1984, AES is an electrical distributor that serves commercial and industrial customers across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernadino, Ventura and San Diego counties. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the American Electric Supply name with the same team, locations and suppliers.

"We look forward to welcoming the American Electric Supply team to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "With its superior customer service, dedicated employees and longstanding presence in Southern California, we believe this acquisition will support Graybar's ongoing growth in the region."

"American Electric Supply and Graybar are a strong fit, sharing similar values and a common commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term goals," said Mike Pratt, chief executive officer at AES. "Joining a successful, employee-owned company like Graybar will enhance our capabilities and position us for continued success."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

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SOURCE Graybar