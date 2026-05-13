Graybar Recognized as a 2026 US Best Managed Company

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

Graybar has been recognized as a 2026 US Best Managed Company.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. Best Managed Companies are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers and communities.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named a US Best Managed Company for three consecutive years," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees and the strength of our employee ownership culture. By managing our business with a long-term perspective and staying true to the values that have guided Graybar for more than 100 years, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers while we transform our company for the future."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact

Tim Sommer/Graybar

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Graybar