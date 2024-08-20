Graybar Announces Sales Leadership Appointments

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Mike Carroll has been named Vice President - Construction Sales, and Michael Tierney has been named Vice President - Industrial, Utility and Broadband Sales, effective September 1, 2024.

Carroll has 29 years with Graybar and currently serves as Director, Business Development. He has extensive experience within Graybar's field and corporate organizations, where he advanced through roles in sales, branch management, national market management and district sales leadership. Carroll is also actively involved at the national level with several construction industry organizations.

Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 35 years of industry experience. He currently serves as Vice President - Strategic Accounts. Prior to his current position, he successfully led Graybar's electric utility business across the eastern United States and was responsible for the company's strategic accounts industrial sales team.

"Mike and Michael are both highly respected within Graybar and throughout the industry," said Ellen S. Rebne, Graybar's senior vice president - sales. "As they move into their new leadership roles, I am confident that they have the experience, vision and energy to drive sustainable growth. I look forward to working with them as we leverage the power of Graybar to serve our customers and achieve long-term success."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services.

