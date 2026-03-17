Graybar Announces VP Appointments

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that Najam Chohan has been promoted to Vice President - Strategic Pricing, and Paul Ferguson has been named Vice President - Shared Services.

Chohan joined Graybar in 1998 and most recently served as Director Finance in the company's California District. In his new role, he leads Graybar's companywide pricing strategy, using data–driven insights and advanced technology to support profitable growth and meet customer needs. Chohan holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulane University and an MBA in finance from Bentley University.

Ferguson joins Graybar from Emerson, where he worked for 15 years, most recently as Vice President of Global Financial and Business Services. In his new role, he leads Graybar's Shared Services organization, focusing on operational excellence, streamlined processes, and expanded use of AI and technology to deliver efficient, high–quality services. Ferguson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from Carthage College and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We congratulate Najam on his promotion and welcome Paul to Graybar," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "Their leadership and innovative perspectives will play an important role in advancing our business transformation, enhancing our capabilities, and positioning Graybar for long–term success."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 355 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

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SOURCE Graybar