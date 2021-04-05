Graybar Names Alex Piwoschuk District Vice President in Minneapolis

ST. LOUIS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Alex Piwoschuk has been named District Vice President for the company's Minneapolis District effective May 1, 2021.

Alex joined Graybar in 2012 and currently serves as Director, Electrical Sales in the Minneapolis District. For the first five years of his career, Alex worked in sales, followed by three years as Manager, Industrial Business in Green Bay, Wis. He was promoted to his current position in 2020. As District Vice President, Alex will lead Graybar's business operations in a five-state region that includes, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, northwest Iowa and northern Wisconsin.

"We congratulate Alex on his new assignment," said Graybar's Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. "Throughout his Graybar career, he has made significant contributions to our company's success. Alex has proven himself as an effective leader who consistently achieves positive results. I look forward to working with him to grow our business and deliver exceptional service for customers in this region."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 292 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 573-2571

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

Related Links

http://www.Graybar.com

