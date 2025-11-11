Graybar Names Jack Callen District Vice President in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Jack L. Callen as District Vice President for the company's St. Louis District, effective November 17, 2025.

Callen joined Graybar 31 years ago in an entry-level position and advanced through roles in customer service, sales and management. He currently serves as Director, Strategic Accounts for Graybar. As St. Louis District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas as well as parts of Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.

"We congratulate Jack on his promotion to district vice president," said Graybar Senior Vice President - East Region, David Bender. "Jack is a highly respected leader with extensive industry knowledge, strong customer relationships and proven track record of results. I look forward to working with him to expand our business and serve our customers in this region."

