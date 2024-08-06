Graybar Names Lauren Baker Vice President - Strategic Planning

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Lauren Baker Vice President - Strategic Planning.

Baker most recently served as Vice President, Marketing for Copeland, formerly Emerson Climate Technologies. Prior to that, she worked for Emerson in a variety of strategic planning and marketing roles since 2011. Baker holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and systems engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and master's degrees in business administration and engineering management from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

"We are pleased to welcome Lauren to Graybar," said William P. Mansfield, Graybar's senior vice president – strategy and business development. "As our industry evolves, Graybar remains focused on expanding our reach, enhancing our capabilities, and delivering exceptional service to our customers. With her strong track record and innovative approach, Lauren will help us explore opportunities for achieving sustainable growth and market leadership for years to come. We are excited that she has joined our team, and we look forward to working with her to shape our company's future."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

