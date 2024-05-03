Graybar Names Steven Bourbeau District Vice President in Chicago

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has named Steven Bourbeau as District Vice President for the company's Chicago District, effective June 1, 2024.

A 29-year Graybar veteran, Bourbeau joined the company in 1995. He currently serves as Director of Finance in Chicago, a position he has held since 2005. As District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes portions of Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

"We congratulate Steve on his promotion to District Vice President," said Graybar Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. "Steve has extensive knowledge of the markets served by the Chicago District and is highly respected for his business acumen, his customer focus, and his ability to achieve results. I look forward to working with him to serve our customers and grow our business in this region."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

