Great American Christmas marks its 5th anniversary with a new Original holiday film featuring Mario Lopez, who attended the California screening to celebrate his latest starring and producing role

Great American Media welcomes invitation-only crowd at Universal Studios' Spielberg Theater.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. , Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media hosted an invitation-only screening of its new Original Christmas film, The Christmas Spark, tonight at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. The movie stars Emmy Award–winning actor Mario Lopez, who also produced the film in partnership with A ViaMar & Roberts Media Production.

Lopez attended the screening alongside co-stars Ali Corbin and Charlie Besso, as well as Bill Abbott, Great American Media President and CEO. Abbott welcomed guests before the 90-minute film rolled at the Spielberg Theater.

"Mario poured his heart into this film, and knowing how deeply he admires the firefighters who stepped up during the LA fires makes hosting a premiere sharing The Christmas Spark even more special. At Great American Media, we believe in telling stories that celebrate faith, family, and country."

The Christmas Spark begins streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, and will make its linear debut on Great American Family and GFam+ on Friday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET. The film is part of the 5th anniversary edition of Great American Christmas, the company's signature slate of Original holiday movies rooted in faith, family, love, hope, and joy.

Set in a small town during the holiday season, a mid-career corporate lawyer (Lopez) who feels overlooked and decides to make a dramatic change. He leaves his high-pressure job and joins the local fire department, working alongside much younger cadets. As he adjusts to this new chapter, he finds himself competing on and off duty with the son (Besso) of a fallen fire hero and forms an unexpected connection with the hero's widowed (Corbin). The relationships he builds challenge him to rethink his priorities and rediscover what truly matters.

"It was a joy to produce and star in The Christmas Spark. The movie is especially meaningful to me because of my admiration for the firefighters who worked around the clock during the fires in Los Angeles earlier this year," said Mario Lopez. "Each time I put on the firefighter uniform, it was a personal tribute to the brave men and women who protected our city. Their courage, selflessness, and resilience embody true heroism, and this project is dedicated to them."

