Great American Media is National Linear, Digital, and Streaming Home of the 137th Rose Parade® presented by Honda

Earvin "Magic" Johnson to Serve as Grand Marshal; Theme Celebrates "The Magic in Teamwork" as Viewers Experience the Grandeur of one of America's Most Beloved Traditions, January 1, Live from Pasadena, California

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today proudly announced it will serve as the national linear, digital, and streaming home to the 137th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, taking place January 1, 2026 (8AM PT) , live from Pasadena, California. Viewers across the country will experience the breathtaking pageantry of this cherished New Year's Day tradition across Great American Family (national linear home), GFam+ (national digital app), and Great American Pure Flix (national streaming home) through an expanded, multi-platform partnership.

Great American Media will proudly air the 137th Rose Parade® presented by Honda on January 1, 2026. Starting at 8 a.m. PT Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and GFam+ will carry the festivities live from Pasadena, California.

The Rose Parade has named legendary athlete, entrepreneur, and transformative philanthropist, Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Grand Marshal of the 2026 Rose Parade. Johnson's leadership, excellence, and impact on communities nationwide perfectly embodies the parade's official 2026 theme: "The Magic in Teamwork."

"We are honored once again to be partnered with the Tournament of Roses Foundation to bring this storied New Year's tradition to viewers across America," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "For more than 100 years, the Rose Parade's majestic floats, world-class performances, and incredible artistry has ushered in the New Year with faith, hope, and joy – values that resonated deeply with our audience," Abbott concluded.

For generations, the Rose Parade has signaled hope and renewal as marching bands, equestrian units, and floats adorned with millions of meticulously placed flowers turn Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard into a living canvas. The grandeur and majesty of the Rose Parade stand unrivaled, transforming Colorado Boulevard into one of the most awe-inspiring stages in American tradition.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app. GAM is also expanding its platforms to include the company's first theatrical release, Another Sweet Christmas, premiering in theaters nationwide, November 30-December 2. In addition, Great American Media has partnered with the National Park Foundation for the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, the event will air on Great American Family on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Great American Pure Flix through January 31, 2026. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses ® and Rose Parade ® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 137th Rose Parade, themed "The Magic in Teamwork," on Thursday, January 1, 2026, followed by the College Football Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit www.tournamentofroses.com, follow us on Instagram, TikTok , YouTube and X, and like us on Facebook.

