Great American Media Actress Candace Cameron Bure Named Among Spokespersons of Historic Bible-Reading Event

'America Reads the Bible' will celebrate our nation's 250th birthday at the Museum of the Bible

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National leaders, ministries, and everyday Americans will lend their voices to a historic, weeklong Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible, to commemorate America's 250th birthday in 2026.

Candace Cameron Bure, Great American Media Chief Creative Officer, has been named one of the national spokespersons for America Reads the Bible. This landmark event will take place at the Museum of the Bible from April 18-25, 2026.

Actress, producer, New York Times bestselling author, and Great American Media Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure has been named one of the national spokespersons for America Reads the Bible (ARTB), a landmark event taking place in the nation's capital from April 18-25, 2026. The entire Great American Media team is engaged in advancing the mission and message of this historic initiative that will feature voices from across the country reading Scripture, and uniting Americans around faith and the enduring power of the Bible.

"Candace has been a trusted voice for faith and family values for decades, and we're honored to have her serve as a top spokesperson for America Reads the Bible," said Bill Abbott , President and CEO of Great American Media. "Recent tragedy has reminded us how important it is to come together around faith and prayer. This historic event will allow us to share God's Word in a way that will uplift and strengthen our country. We are honored to be part of such a meaningful celebration."

Cameron Bure stars in and produces original, faith-forward entertainment, including Great American Christmas films. Her Christian faith and commitment to wholesome storytelling have made her a leading voice in family entertainment.

"Cameron Bure's deep commitment to faith and family makes her a powerful advocate for this historic initiative," said Bunni Pounds , founder of Christians Engaged , the organization spearheading ARTB. The event will be produced by Great American Media and streamed live on Great American Pure Flix .

The event was inspired by the biblical prophet Ezra, who read Scripture aloud to the Israelites. In a similar spirit, readers from diverse communities will narrate the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in a livestreamed program from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily over seven days.

"America Reads the Bible is an invitation for people across the nation to reflect on the Bible's historic role in American life and its ongoing relevance to individuals and families today," said Pounds.

America Reads the Bible's partners include Museum of the Bible, Great American Pure Flix, Time to Revive, Whitaker House Publishing, Andrew Wommack Ministries, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Wallbuilders, National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB TV), Allen Jackson Ministries, Waterstone Foundation, Promise Keepers, Family Research Council, Family Policy Alliance Foundation, First Liberty Institute (religious liberty partner), Her Voice MVMT (prayer partner), Pray.com (celebration partner), and more than 83 other ministries across denominational lines. Worship leaders, including Phil King, Leeland, Meredith Andrews, and Dustin Smith, will create worship moments during the event.

Attendees may experience the event live at the Museum of the Bible or join via livestream on Great American Pure Flix at PureFlix.com.

