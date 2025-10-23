Great American Media and Fathom Entertainment Present Another Sweet Christmas, Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison with an Exclusive Premiere In Theatres Nationwide November 30 - December 2

A Great Love Story Deserves Its Close Up – Especially at Christmas - as a Memorable Fan Experience Awaits

Tickets on Sale Now for First-Ever "Great American Christmas Original" Movie Premiering Theatrically on the Big Screen

View the Trailer Here

NEW YORK and DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, proudly announces the exclusive theatrical release and tickets on sale now for Another Sweet Christmas, starring the "Queen of Christmas," Candace Cameron Bure (The Christmas Present, Home Sweet Christmas) and Cameron Mathison (Home Sweet Christmas, A Kindhearted Christmas). Another Sweet Christmas continues Sophie and Sam's love story, which began in the highest-rated Great American Media film of 2024, Home Sweet Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. The film premieres in theatres nationwide for a limited engagement beginning November 30 .

They’re not just married – they’re Just Merry! Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison vow to make this Christmas the sweetest yet in Another Sweet Christmas, a Great American Christmas Original movie, in theaters nationwide, November 30-December 2. For three nights only, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Great American Media will debut one of its Great American Christmas Originals on the big screen, audiences will be able to experience Another Sweet Christmas in theatres.

For the first time, Great American Media will debut one of its beloved Great American Christmas Originals on the big screen, For three nights only, audiences can experience Another Sweet Christmas in theatres—a special holiday event that celebrates the timeless joy of Christmas and the beauty of love found under the glow of twinkling lights.

To make it more memorable, once fans settle in for Another Sweet Christmas, they will find a few surprises exclusively in theatres, including a recorded greeting from the stars before the film starts, plus behind-the-scenes exclusives, and a Q&A session afterward. And keep an eye out for a QR code on screen – it comes with a digital gift for fans. Movie nights are all about making lasting memories and Another Sweet Christmas is on its way to becoming a new classic!

View the Another Sweet Christmas trailer here

"The opportunity to bring Another Sweet Christmas to theatres is yet another milestone for Great American Media," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We believe families are seeking quality, heartfelt entertainment that brings people together and sharing that experience in theatres across the country will be truly special."

Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment CEO added, "Holiday films and entertainment have long been a programming staple that Fathom Entertainment brings to movie theatres. Fathom is thrilled to partner with Great American Media on our first project together and bring this Great American Christmas Original movie to theatres and exclusively debut it on the big screen in time for Christmas and the holidays."

Tickets for Another Sweet Christmas are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, visit Fathom Entertainment .

More on Another Sweet Christmas

When Sophie (Bure) and Sam's (Mathison) picture-perfect love story becomes the inspiration for a Christmas movie, their hometown of Waynesbridge, Washington, transforms into a dazzling holiday film set. But as the cameras roll and the spotlight grows brighter, real-life pressures begin to intrude. Can Sophie and Sam's story survive when life stops playing by the script? Another Sweet Christmas asks the question every great love story must face: what lasts when the cameras stop rolling?

Overflowing with cherished traditions, laughter, and unforgettable mistletoe moments, Another Sweet Christmas is more than a movie. It's a celebration of love, commitment, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Another Sweet Christmas is a Syrup Studios production in association with CandyRock Entertainment. Rob Lycar Produces and Paula Elle directs an original screenplay by Robin Dunne and Arcade Riley. Executive Producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Gerald Webb, Paula Elle, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising Producers include Michael Shepard and Jonathan Shore, with Trudi Thorwaldson and Shelby Gilraine serving as Associate Producers.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television.Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on GFam+ app. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT FATHOM ENTERTAINMENT:

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America, and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. CandyRock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

