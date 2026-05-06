Great American Media and Gardenuity Host Nationwide Virtual "Great American Garden Party"

Live event invites audiences to plant, connect, and reset together from home

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media has partnered with Gardenuity to host the Great American Garden Party, a live virtual experience designed to bring people together through the simple act of planting.

Taking place May 14 at 8 p.m. ET, the event invites participants across the country to join a guided, step-by-step planting session as part of the "America Grows Gardens" initiative. Viewers can purchase curated garden kits in advance and follow along at home, no experience required.

Plant, connect, reset. Join the Great American Garden Party and grow something meaningful together at home. Post this Join Great American Media and Gardenuity on May 14 for the virtual Great American Garden Party at 8p.m. ET. Order your kits now to participate in the nationwide “America Grows Gardens” initiative.

"Gardening has a unique way of bringing people back to center—it grounds us, connects us, and reminds us that growth takes time," said Donna Letier, Co-Founder and CEO of Gardenuity. "We're honored to partner with Great American Media to create an experience that invites people across the country to grow something meaningful together, right from their own homes."

The Great American Garden Party will feature the limited-edition America Grows Garden™, part of the Inspired to Gro™ garden collection created in collaboration with Scotts Miracle-Gro, Bonnie Plants, and Gardenuity. Designed to make gardening simple and successful for everyone, each complete patio garden kit ships directly to participants' doors and includes one jalapeño pepper plant and three seasonal herbs, along with everything needed to grow with confidence. The collection combines fully rooted Bonnie Plants, trusted Miracle-Gro growing solutions, and Gardenuity's guided growing experience to help more people discover the joy and wellness benefits of gardening at home.

"At Great American Media, we look for opportunities to create experiences that bring people together in a meaningful way," said Kaitlyn Haubrich for Great American Media. "The Great American Garden Party is a simple invitation to pause, connect, and create something lasting."

The event will stream nationwide, with additional details and garden kit availability available through Great American Media and Gardenuity's digital platforms.

Join us in a conversation around planting, growing, and America250.

ABOUT GARDENUITY

Gardenuity is a gardening and wellness company on a mission to make gardening accessible for everyone. Through thoughtfully designed garden experiences, guided growing support, and personalized plant recommendations, Gardenuity helps people grow more than plants—they grow healthier habits, stronger connections, and everyday moments of well-being. Serving both consumers and corporate partners nationwide, Gardenuity is redefining gardening as a modern wellness ritual at home, at work, and everywhere in between. Learn more at Gardenuity.com.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFAM+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Media Contacts:

Debbie Davis

[email protected]

512-537-1414

SOURCE Great American Media