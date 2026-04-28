GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES MARIO LOPEZ, TONY DANZA, AND DOMINIC LOPEZ TO STAR IN NEW ORIGINAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE, CHRISTMAS AT THE STARLIGHT

The multi-generational holiday story pairs Lopez and Danza as father and son, Dominic Lopez to star as Mario Lopez's onscreen son

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced Emmy® Award-winning actor and producer Mario Lopez ("Access Hollywood," Once Upon A Christmas Wish), beloved television, film, and stage icon Tony Danza (Who's The Boss?, "Taxi") and Dominic Lopez (Once Upon A Christmas Wish, Chasing Christmas) will star in the upcoming Original Christmas movie, Christmas at The Starlight, premiering as part of Great American Christmas across Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, and GFAM+.

Mario Lopez, Tony Danza & Dominic Lopez bring 3 generations together in Christmas at The Starlight this holiday season. Post this Mario Lopez and Tony Danza bring generational charm and warmth to Christmas at The Starlight, an all-new Great American Christmas 2026 original event. (Tony Danza/Photo Credit: John Russo, Mario Lopez courtesy of NBC Universal)

In their first known scripted on-screen pairing as father and son, Lopez and Danza bring extraordinary warmth, charisma, and generational appeal to a timeless holiday story about family, legacy, faith, and the traditions that lead us home. Adding an even more meaningful multigenerational dimension, Dominic Lopez stars as Mario Lopez's son in the film, deepening the story's emotional portrait of fathers, sons, and the lasting bonds between generations.

Set in a close-knit American town, Christmas at The Starlight centers on The Starlight, a beloved local supper club and longtime community gathering place where generations have come together to celebrate music, family, and Christmas traditions. Frank (Tony Danza)—a legendary song-and-dance man—prepares to sell the family's beloved restaurant lounge after 40 years. With the future of The Starlight in question, three generations of family are drawn into an emotional journey that reminds them what is worth preserving — and how faith, family, and home can quietly lead us back to where we belong.

"Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, and Dominic Lopez create a remarkable generational throughline for Christmas at The Starlight," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "At its heart, this film is about legacy — the lessons passed from father to son, the traditions that anchor families, and the cherished places where memories become part of who we are. Bringing Mario and Tony together as father and son, with Dominic continuing that lineage on screen, gives this story a rare authenticity and emotional resonance that perfectly reflects the spirit of Great American Christmas."

Abbott continued, "Great American Christmas has become one of the most beloved seasonal destinations in entertainment because viewers trust us to deliver stories filled with heart, hope, and enduring values. Christmas at The Starlight is a beautiful expression of that promise, and this multigenerational cast makes the film especially meaningful for families who gather together year after year."

"Working with Tony Danza as my father in this story is incredibly special, and having Dominic play my son makes it even more personal," said Mario Lopez. "Christmas at The Starlight is about family, honoring where you come from, and recognizing the traditions and people that shape your life. Great American Media has built a Christmas brand families believe in, and I'm proud to be part of a movie that celebrates those values in such a heartfelt way."

Executive Produced by Mario Lopez. Mark Roberts and Jeff Stearns are producers. Directed by Jody Hahn from an Original Screenplay written by Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger. Christmas at The Starlight will premiere during Great American Christmas.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media