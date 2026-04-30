GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA BEGINS PRODUCTION ON SEASON 2, ORIGINAL SERIES, 'CROSSROAD SPRINGS,' AS AUDIENCE MOMENTUM BUILDS ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS

Season Two Streams Fall 2026 on Great American Pure Flix, Premieres Fall 2026 on Great American Family and GFAM+

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today that production is underway on Season Two of its Original Series, "Crossroad Springs," following the show's strong performance and growing audience across the company's platforms. The uplifting, faith-driven drama resonated deeply with viewers seeking meaningful storytelling rooted in family, community, and the enduring power of hope. The series stars Jonathan Stoddard, Emily Alatalo, Brittany Underwood, Kate Drummond, Shaun Johnston, Jesse Hutch, Jillian Cardarelli, Jon McLaren, and Erin Agostino. Season Two of Crossroad Springs is slated to premiere this Fall, streaming on Great American Pure Flix and premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+.

Crossroad Springs returns! Season 2 now in production, coming Fall 2026 to Pure Flix, Great American Family & GFAM+. Post this Emily Alatalo, Jonathan Stoddard, Kate Drummond, and Shaun Johnston return as the Hamilton family in Season 2 of “Crossroad Springs,” streaming on Great American Pure Flix, airing on Great American Family and GFAM+ this Fall.

Set against the backdrop of a rural farm community where faith and fellowship guide the way, "Crossroad Springs" explores the interesting lives of characters navigating love, loss, purpose, and the life-altering decisions that shape who they become. Through moments of challenge and triumph, the series reflects the belief that even in uncertainty, with faith, there is always a path forward.

"Great American Media has been intentional from day one about building a lasting library of quality programming – hundreds of hours of original movies, specials, and series that reflect our values, meet the expectations of our audience, and uphold the storytelling standard our brand represents," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Original Series are an essential part of the strategy because they give viewers the opportunity to return to beloved characters and communities, deepen their emotional connection to our stories, and engage with our platforms in more meaningful ways. The success of our series, including 'Crossroad Springs,' affirms the strength of this approach and represents our continued investment in premium faith and family entertainment that is foundational to Great American Media's growth and to one of the most valuable libraries in the industry," Abbott concluded.

In Season Two of "Crossroad Springs," James continues to lead the Cowboy Church with conviction and compassion as the weight of responsibility grows heavier, testing both his resolve and his calling. Janet faces a pivotal crossroads in her professional life, while Aunt Amy remains the steady guiding presence whose wisdom and grace anchor all around her. Willis faces challenges growing the herd and expanding the ranch, while Daniel's carefully structured world is disrupted by an unexpected visit that raises more questions than answers, setting off a ripple effect destined to touch everyone in Crossroad Springs.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFAM+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media