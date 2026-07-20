Great American Media Serves Up Christmas by the Spoonful, Starring Laura Vandervoort and Olivier Renaud for Great American Christmas 2026

Ilan O'Driscoll and Holly Bridges Also Star in New Original Holiday Film About Family, Forgiveness, and the Traditions Shared Around the Christmas Table

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced Christmas By the Spoonful, an all-new Original Movie starring Laura Vandervoort, Olivier Renaud, Ilan O'Driscoll, and Holly Bridges, premieres this holiday season as part of the sixth annual Great American Christmas, the network's signature celebration of Christmas as it is meant to be. Christmas By the Spoonful will have its World Premiere streaming on Great American Pure Flix and will air on Great American Family and GFAM+ when the beloved annual event returns to air in October.

Laura Vandervoort stars in Christmas By the Spoonful, an all-new Original Movie coming to streaming and TV across Great American Media platforms for Great American Christmas 2026.

In Christmas By the Spoonful, food critic Lorraine Boulanger (Vandervoort) may know exceptional cuisine, but she has no culinary abilities of her own. When Lorraine is tasked with preparing her family's first Christmas dinner since the passing of their beloved matriarch, she must turn to local French food-truck owner, Pierre DuBois (Renaud) for help. The problem: Lorraine's harsh review years earlier nearly put Pierre out of business. As the unlikely pair work together to create a meaningful holiday meal in honor of Lorraine's mom, old resentments begin to soften, and the spirit of Christmas offers them an unexpected opportunity for forgiveness, connection, and love.

"Christmas By the Spoonful is a beautiful reminder that the holidays have a way of bringing people back to what matters most—family, forgiveness, and the traditions that connect us across generations," said Allison Kendrick, Vice President, Development, Great American Media. "Every Great American Christmas Original is thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the warmth, hope, and joy that define the season. It's that unwavering commitment to heartfelt storytelling—and creating Christmas as it is meant to be—that has made Great American Christmas the most beloved holiday event on television," Kendrick concluded.

Great American Christmas returns this holiday season with a new slate of Original movies celebrating faith, family, love, hope, and the timeless traditions that make Christmas the most cherished season of the year.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

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SOURCE Great American Media