Great American Media Celebrated Wins at 33rd Annual Movieguide® Faith & Values Awards

Timeless Tidings of Joy wins Best Television Program for Families at the 33rd Annual Movieguide® Faith & Values Awards

A Christmas Prayer receives the Epiphany Prize® for Inspiring Television, honoring powerful faith-centered storytelling

Natasha Bure earns the Grace Award for Television for her performance in Timeless Tidings of Joy

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media is celebrating multiple honors at the 33rd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards, recognizing the company's continued commitment to uplifting, faith-inspired storytelling for families.

Great American Christmas movies, Timeless Tidings of Joy and A Christmas Prayer were honored as best of 2025 at the 33rd Annual Movieguide Awards.

Great American Christmas movies, Timeless Tidings of Joy and A Christmas Prayer were honored as best of 2025. Timeless Tidings of Joy received the Best Television Program for Families award, while A Christmas Prayer earned the Epiphany Prize® for Inspiring Television, recognizing entertainment that powerfully affirms faith and spiritual values. In addition, Natasha Bure received the Grace Award for Television for her performance in Timeless Tidings of Joy.

"We are honored to see Timeless Tidings of Joy and A Christmas Prayer recognized by Movieguide, affirming the quality, craftsmanship, and elevated storytelling we strive to deliver at Great American Media," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We are especially proud to see Natasha Bure recognized for the Grace Award – her remarkable acting gifts shine in Timeless Tidings of Joy, and we are grateful to have her in the Great American family," Abbott concluded.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media