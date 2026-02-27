Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott Shares Vision to Reclaim the American Family with NRB President Troy Miller at Annual NRB Convention

Bill Abbott outlines a clear vision to restore faith, family, and country as guiding principles in American entertainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a powerful and candid fireside conversation at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention (NRB), Great American Media President & CEO Bill Abbott shared his bold vision for reclaiming faith, family, and country to the center of American entertainment. Speaking with the President and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters, Troy A. Miller, Abbott reflected on the 5th anniversary of the founding of Great American Media and the company's unwavering leadership in our homes for uplifting, faith-centered storytelling across both linear television and streaming.

Troy Miller, NRB President & CEO, hosted Great American Media President Bill Abbott for a Fireside Chat during the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville.

"In an age where entertainment reflects counter-culture beliefs that marginalize faith and family, Great American Media has developed several platforms in the past five years that truly reflects, showcases, and uplifts the American spirit, as reflected in our title, Great American Media," said Abbott.

To watch the Great American Fireside Chat, click here.

Building a Platform for Cultural Renewal

Founded in June 2021, Great American Media launched its flagship network, Great American Family , during one of the most challenging periods in television history -- the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and a dramatic decline in cable viewers as streaming platforms rose to prominence. Despite early headwinds, the company quickly established itself as a trusted destination for viewers seeking wholesome entertainment on both traditional linear cable television and streaming.

Today, Great American Family reaches approximately 50 million homes, with recent carriage agreements including YouTube TV. The company also distributes on Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service, offering 24/7 content free from what Abbott described as "social engineering" and cultural compromise.

"I believe the vast majority of Americans are tired of the leftist, secular agenda being forced on them by cultural elites. Great American is, and always will be, unwavering in our beliefs." Abbott said.

Standing Firm Amid Industry Bias

Abbott addressed the cultural tension facing faith-based entertainment, acknowledging the challenges of operating in an industry that often marginalizes traditional values.

"When you represent faith, family, and country, that's not the most popular place to be in Hollywood," Abbott noted. "But the audience demand is undeniable. Viewers want content that strengthens families and reflects their beliefs."

Miller praised Abbott's perseverance, calling the company's growth "a real answer to prayer."

Expanding Original Programming in 2026

Looking ahead, Great American Media will continue expanding its slate of original films and series in 2026, including:

"Blessings in Disguise" -- A faith-centered Easter premiere about a young woman who discovers her grandmother stitched Bible verses into every dress she made, illustrating how faith shapes identity and purpose.

-- A faith-centered Easter premiere about a young woman who discovers her grandmother stitched Bible verses into every dress she made, illustrating how faith shapes identity and purpose. Five original series launching, including returning fan favorites such as County Rescue and new projects featuring beloved personalities such as the Robertson family's Jep and Jessica Robertson.

With new original content premiering weekly and multi-platform promotion across linear and streaming, Great American Media remains uniquely positioned in the marketplace.

"We are the only true 24/7 provider of faith and family content across both linear and streaming," Abbott said. "There's never a content issue, only strong, uplifting programming."

A Mission Beyond Entertainment

The conversation concluded with a call to action for audiences to support content that strengthens families and affirms traditional values.

"Great American Media exists to serve the American family," Abbott said. "We are committed to storytelling that brings families together around what matters most."

About NRB:

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities.

About Troy A. Miller:

Troy A. Miller , a senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, was elected as President and CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller's leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.

Great American Media:

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family , the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix , the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

