Great American Media Announces Next Original Theatrical Film Start

A Sweet Christmas Anniversary, Threequel in Home Sweet Christmas Franchise, Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison, Begins Production in Europe for 2026 Theatrical World Premiere in Advance of Another Sweet Christmas Arriving in Theatres This Weekend

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced the company's second theatrical film, A Sweet Christmas Anniversary, begins production in Europe for World Premiere in theaters only in 2026. The announcement comes as the sequel to the Home Sweet Christmas franchise, Another Sweet Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison steams toward nationwide premiere in theaters only, November 30-December 2.

For three nights only, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, Great American Media will debut one of its Great American Christmas Originals on the big screen, audiences will be able to experience Another Sweet Christmas in theatres.

Tickets for Another Sweet Christmas are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, visit Fathom Entertainment. The theatrical release is an ongoing partnership between Great American Media and Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide.

"With the third chapter of Sam and Sophie's story, we aim to portray how true love evolves, deepens, and ultimately strengthens the connection between two people," said Bill Abbott , President & CEO, Great American Media. "Sophie and Sam's journey will continue to resonate with our audience, and the threequel allows us to delve deeper into the richness and warmth of their love story," Abbott concluded.

In the enchanting third story in the Home Sweet Christmas franchise, Sophie and Sam embark to celebrate their first anniversary in picturesque Budapest, Hungary, a sprawling Christmas postcard city adorned with decorations and lights, a place one can almost smell the scents of mulled wine and gingerbread. What begins as a romantic first-year getaway quickly transforms into a lavish royal mystery when a charismatic hotelier draws the couple into a world of festive surprises. As Sophie uncovers a hidden connection to a beloved Christmas song, she and Sam must navigate the host's surprising twists to safeguard their love – and to rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.

A Sweet Christmas Anniversary is a Syrup Studios production in association with CandyRock Entertainment. Paula Elle directs an original screenplay by Robin Dunne and Arcade Riley. Executive Producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Martin Wood, and Paula Elle. Matthew West writes and sings an original Christmas song.

View Another Sweet Christmas trailer here. | Read more on Another Sweet Christmas (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family , the flagship linear network featuring Original Movies and Original Series; Great American Pure Flix , the leader in faith and family streaming; Great American Faith & Living , the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , a digital app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Great American Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app. Great American Media is expanding its platforms to include the company's first theatrical release, Another Sweet Christmas, premiering in theaters nationwide, November 30-December 2. In addition, Great American Media has partnered with the National Park Foundation for annual 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, which airs on Great American Family on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Great American Pure Flix through January 31, 2026. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube TV , LinkedIn and X .

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

CandyRock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times bestselling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. CandyRock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

