Great American Media Announces One More Christmas, Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe, New Original Film for Great American Christmas 2026

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today that production is underway on One More Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure (Another Sweet Christmas, Timeless Tidings of Joy) and Jonathan Scarfe ("Van Helsing," "The Equalizer 2"), a New Original Movie for Great American Christmas 2026. Bure will headline two Original films for Great American Christmas 2026 and will also serve as executive producer on an additional holiday feature to be announced soon. Great American Christmas is in its sixth season presenting Christmas stories filled with faith, love, hope, joy – Christmas as it is meant to be.

Stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe started production on One More Christmas, a New Original Movie for Great American Christmas 2026.

In One More Christmas, Anna (Bure) and James Campbell (Scarfe) have been divorced for five years, their once-happy union now a carefully managed truce for the sake of their children. When their daughter invites the entire family to meet her serious boyfriend over Christmas at her grandparents' rustic Smoky Mountain cabin, the former couple reluctantly agrees. Arriving a day early to avoid awkwardness, Anna is surprised to find James has the same idea. But when the worst ice storm in a decade traps them in the mountains with no way out, the exes are forced to confront the history they share – and the possibility that their story may not be finished after all.

"Candace Cameron Bure has an extraordinary instinct for stories that uplift, inspire, and reflect the enduring values of faith. She not only understands our audience, but she also champions them. Her commitment to quality storytelling continues to set the standard for what Great American Christmas is all about," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media.

Candace Cameron Bure is Executive Producer for One More Christmas, along with Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, and Tim Owens at CandyRock Entertainment who also are executive producers. Eric Jarboe and Holly Hines are executive producers for Happy Accidents. One More Christmas is written by Taylor Kalupa and Masey McLain.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT CANDYROCK ENTERTAINMENT

CandyRock Entertainment is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times Best Selling Author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. CandyRock Entertainment has developed, produced, and distributed over 40 television projects, lifestyle programming, and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media