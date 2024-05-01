GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH VIDEOAMP FOR AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT AND CURRENCY SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, the destination for inspiring content celebrating family, faith, and country, announced it has partnered with VideoAmp for ad buying measurement and data capabilities transacting on the company's linear channels, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living.

"VideoAmp has worked hard to deliver big data measurement capabilities that show the value we deliver to advertisers and enable us to report on how our channels target and optimize consumers engaging with our brand," said Bill Abbott. "As advertisers make Christmas buying decisions, they can do so with confidence knowing the industry has a solution that accurately measures linear TV audiences. We are grateful to have a more compelling option like VideoAmp in the marketplace. I applaud the work of the VAB, who under Sean Cunningham's leadership, have been at the forefront of demanding accountability in data analytics," Abbott concluded.

"We are thrilled to partner with Great American Media to deliver advanced currency and measurement capabilities on behalf of their business as we approach this year's Upfront," said Bryan Goski, SVP Sell Side Revenue at VideoAmp. "By leading with a big data approach, together we can demonstrate the power and unique nature of Great American Media's audiences to our mutual advertisers and agency partners. The industry has asked for a better measurement solution, and we are happy to lead the way in partnership with Great American Media."

VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 1400% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000 advertisers now working in close collaboration with our teams. Great American Media joins the ranks of other prominent media companies leveraging VideoAmp for currency guarantees including Paramount, Warner Brothers Discovery, TelevisaUnivision, and NBC Universal among others.

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include: Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures, a FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) channel that offers scripted and unscripted content highlighting themes including cooking and DIY, and Great American Community, a free direct-to-consumer streaming app featuring short-form original series hosted by well-known lifestyle experts. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

VideoAmp is a media measurement company revolutionizing advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp's solutions allow clients to access advanced audiences and real-time insights to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 13 major linear and streaming publishers on board, along with all major media holding companies and several independent agencies, with hundreds of advertisers now utilizing VideoAmp to guarantee their media investments. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com .

