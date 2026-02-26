Great American Media Announces Regal Return of A Prince In Paradise Films, A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding, Starring Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke, Majestic New Chapter in Production

Third installment, A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding, now in production for 2026 premiere

Story centers on royal wedding threatened by ancient law and political opposition

Produced by Nicely Entertainment with returning creative team and director Adrian Powers

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media proudly announces the continuation of the A Prince in Paradise movie franchise. The third installment, A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding is now shooting for World Premiere later this year on Great American Media platforms. The film sees the return of fan-favorite leads, Rhiannon Fish (A Prince In Paradise: Royal In Paradise, A Prince In Paradise: A Christmas Castle Proposal) and Mitchell Bourke (A Prince In Paradise: Royal In Paradise, A Prince In Paradise: A Christmas Castle Proposal), who have enchanted audiences since the very first film.

Fan-favorite royal romance returns with new twists, stakes, and a wedding at risk. Post this Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke star in the next regal installment of the A Prince In Paradise original movie franchise. A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding is currently in production for a World Premiere later this year on Great American Media platforms.

From beachside paradise to heartfelt romance, the A Prince In Paradise saga has captivated audiences with royal charm. Now, in the third chapter, A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding, Prince Alexander (Bourke) is ready to marry Olivia (Fish), a commoner. However, when a bitter lord invokes ancient laws to block the union, Olivia, a romance writer, uncovers a surprising discovery hidden within the pages of an old historical volume, setting her on a journey that could change everything.

"Rhiannon and Mitchell have been the heart of this franchise from the very beginning," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO Great American Media. "Their undeniable chemistry and natural connection are what audiences fell in love with from the first film. They've become true fan favorites, and we can't wait for viewers to experience their next chapter," Abbott concluded.

Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment, is executive producer of A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding. Jaggi Entertainment's Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe produce with Mike Gray, and Jip Panosot as Executive Producers. Directed by Adrian Powers. A Prince in Paradise: A Royal Wedding is written by Adrian Powers and Caera Bradshaw.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

