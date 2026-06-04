Great American Media Announces Two Signature Holiday Celebrations - Great American Christmas in July on Great American Family and GFAM+, Miracles of Christmas (NEW) on Great American Faith & Living, Beginning June 26

World Original Premiere, The Trouble with Mistletoe, Starring Jillian Murray and Brett Varvel, Headlines Annual Great American Christmas in July Event

Video: GreatAmericanChristmasInJuly

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media celebrates the halfway point to the holidays beginning June 26 with two distinct, seasonal programming events across its portfolio of platforms. Great American Christmas in July returns to Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family and GFAM+ with beloved holiday favorites, fan-favorite stars, sneak peeks of all-new 2026 Great American Christmas movies, and the World Premiere Original Movie, The Trouble with Mistletoe. Simultaneously, launching on Great American Faith & Living, Miracles of Christmas is a new seasonal programming event centered on faith, family, and purposeful living – an event devoted to stories filled with faith, hope, and the spirit of Christmas.

Cutline: Jillian Murray and Brett Varvel star in The Trouble with Mistletoe, a Great American Media World Premiere Original Movie streaming on Great American Pure Flix, July 9, and premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, July 11 (8p). Courtesy of Great American Media.

"Great American Media has become a gold standard destination for Christmas enthusiasts by creating one of the most beloved libraries of original holiday programming in all of television," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "The launch of our new 24/7 Great American Christmas channel on GFAM+ reflects the incredible passion viewers have for the uplifting holiday stories we create year-round. As Great American Christmas continues to grow, we are excited to launch Miracles of Christmas on Great American Faith & Living – a faith-filled holiday event celebrating hope, grace, and the true spirit of the season," Abbott concluded.

Headlining Great American Christmas in July is the World Premiere of, The Trouble with Mistletoe, starring Jillian Murray (A Little Women's Christmas, Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas) and Brett Varvel ("County Rescue," "Vindication"), streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, Thursday, July 9 , and premiering on Great American Family, and GFAM+, Saturday, July 11 (8p) . Set in the charming town of Brookhollow, The Trouble with Mistletoe follows an ambitious acquisitions executive (Murray) who returns home for Christmas and unexpectedly reconnects with the former fiancé (Varvel) she left behind. As the traditions of her hometown rekindle old memories – and unfinished feelings – she begins to wonder if the life she walked away from may be the one she was always meant to embrace.

Headlining the inaugural presentation of Miracles of Christmas is a specially curated collection of uplifting Original movies designed to inspire, encourage, and connect audiences through love and redemption. Featuring favorites including, A Christmas Prayer, Timeless Tidings of Joy, Christmas In Midnight Clear, A Christmas…Present, and more, the 24/7 event showcases some of the most heartfelt and meaningful holiday storytelling from the Great American library.

Since launching in 2021, Great American Christmas has become one of entertainment's most beloved holiday franchises, featuring more than 100 Original movies and a growing roster of fan-favorite stars audiences welcome into their homes each season. Combined with a newly launched dedicated year-round Christmas channel within GFAM+ app, Great American Media now offers an always-on holiday viewing experience unlike any other media brand – keeping the spirit of Christmas alive all year long.

Great American Christmas is a premier entertainment destination for viewers seeking holiday stories rooted in faith, love, hope, and joy. The event celebrates Christmas as it is meant to be. The all-new Miracles of Christmas on linear network Great American Faith & Living brings hope to the holidays through stories of grace and compassion. The Christmas proper presentations begin in October.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media