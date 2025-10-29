Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott Hosts Exclusive Conversations with Today's Leading Voices in Faith and Culture -- Only on Great American Pure Flix Premium

Audience Members are Encouraged to Support Faith-based entertainment and Enjoy Exclusive Conversations by Joining Pure Flix Premium

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As America approaches her 250th anniversary, Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott is leading a powerful new series of exclusive conversations that put faith, family, and freedom at the forefront.

This fall, Great American Media, Great American Family, and Great American Pure Flix are home to inspiring discussions with influential voices shaping today's faith-based entertainment and culture.

Featured guests will include Troy A. Miller, CEO and President of National Religious Broadcasters; Chris Stigall of The Chris Stigall Show; Dr. Pamela Pyle, an influential physician, author and speaker; and Granger and Amber Smith, a couple whose tragic loss has inspired them to support others who are grieving. To enjoy these exclusive conversations, fans are encouraged to join by visiting https://www.pureflix.com/memberships/premium.

Hosted by Abbott, each conversation offers a unique perspective on what matters most—streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix Premium, the companion streaming home to Great American Family, the nation's fastest-growing entertainment network on cable television.

Each guest brings a unique perspective on Christianity and culture.

Featured guests include Troy A. Miller, CEO and President of National Religious Broadcasters; Chris Stigall of The Chris Stigall Show; Dr. Pamela Pyle, an influential physician, author and speaker; and Granger and Amber Smith, a couple whose tragic loss has inspired them to support others who are grieving.

"Good entertainment should provide hope, reflect the best society has to offer, and redirect us when we falter. That's the kind of content we aim to create at Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix: entertainment rooted in faith and family values," said Bill Abbott. "We aren't afraid to put God and Jesus back at the center of what we do."

This fall lineup is a continuation of a broader series that highlights Great American Media's commitment to American values. "As we commemorate America's 250th anniversary, Great American Media is honored to celebrate this historic milestone with a powerful interview series on Pure Flix Premium," said Abbott. "These conversations with influential voices in faith and culture highlight the enduring significance of our nation's values—faith, family, and purpose—in shaping today's culture and inspiring future generations to carry forward the legacy of our 250-year journey."

To enjoy these exclusive conversations, fans are encouraged to join by visiting https://www.pureflix.com/memberships/premium

Troy A. Miller, President & CEO of NRB

A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.

Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway's expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries.

Under Miller's leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.

Chris Stigall, host of The Chris Stigall Show

The Chris Stigall Show is a nationally syndicated radio and digital show that reaches millions of listeners across the country. Stigall's shows are equal parts hilarity and at times desk-pounding severity with healthy doses of skepticism, sarcasm, and faith for good measure. Chris has had an extensive career, beginning as a writer's intern on Late Show with David Letterman, and even worked briefly for the United States House of Representatives. Now, he has been consistently rated as a top radio morning host in the country, annually since 2009.

Chris and his wife Christine have become vocal proponents of school choice, specifically private Christian education. Chris also serves part-time as a content creator at the non-profit Herzog Foundation – an organization dedicated to the advancement of Christian K-12 education nationwide. The Stigalls are committed Christians in the Baptist tradition along with their three teenage children – Will, Drew, and Anna.

Dr. Pamela Pyle, Board-Certified in Internal Medicine & Bestselling Author

Dr. Pamela Prince Pyle is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician with over 35 years' experience, speaker, best-selling author and thought leader. She is Chair Emeritus of Africa New Life Ministries, a Museum of the Bible Woman of Legacy, a member of the President's Council of the National Religious Broadcasters Association, and on the Medical Advisory Board for the mental health organization, White Flag. She speaks and writes nationally and internationally on the topics of evangelism, aging well, healthcare and culture, health equity, end-of-life care, and the intersection of health, culture, and faith.

Granger and Amber Smith

Both Granger and Amber Smith got their start in the fields of music and entertainment. In 2019, their family suffered a terrible loss when their three-year-old son, River, drowned. After facing immense loss, the Smiths have built their ministries to help others who are suffering through loss find hope.

Granger, well known for over two decades as a country music artist, stepped away from a career as a musician to focus more on his ministry. He regularly attends speaking engagements, hosts the Granger Smith Podcast, and authored his first book, "Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache."

Amber hosts her weekly podcast, "Arise with Amber," where she speaks openly and honestly about life, with all its joy, love and grief. Her first book, "The Girl on the Bathroom Floor," is an invitation into the most vulnerable spaces of her life. Amber opens the door to the unseen pain and the relentless ache following her son's death, the countless tears shed in private, along with the soul-altering aftermath of a life forever changed. Amber offers her story of despair but not defeat to illustrate how grief does not have to separate you from hope or joy.

About Great American Media CEO & President Bill Abbott

Bill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family , the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix , the leading faith and family streaming service. A 30-year entertainment industry veteran, Abbott is credited with popularizing the original Christmas movie genre, with more than 1,000 original holiday films over 15 years – the highest-rated and highest-volume output in the genre, but he is most proud of bringing faith and family back to television and celebrating Christmas entertainment "as it's meant to be."

"Good entertainment should provide hope, reflect the best society has to offer, and redirect us when we falter. That's the kind of content we aim to create at Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix: entertainment rooted in faith and family values," said Bill Abbott. "We aren't afraid to put God and Jesus back at the center of what we do."

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved Original series; Great American Pure Flix, the leader in faith and family streaming; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , an app that lets viewers watch live and commercial free. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable and streaming on all devices. GAM is expanding its platforms with the theatrical release of Another Sweet Christmas, premiering in theaters nationwide, November 30-December 1. In addition, Great American Media has partnered with the National Park Foundation for the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, the event will air on Great American Family on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Great American Pure Flix through January 31, 2026. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eden Gordon Media

[email protected]

Cell: 202-714-6014

SOURCE Great American Media