Great American Media Introduces The Golden Thread - Elevated Stories Woven with Everyday Faith

First Film to Debut is Blessings in Disguise, Starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced the launch of The Golden Thread, a new genre of faith-driven storytelling centered on the ways everyday faith shapes the journey of life.

For generations, faith-based films have often focused on moments of hardship where belief suddenly appears during times of crisis. While those stories reflect an important part of human experience, The Golden Thread introduces a different kind of storytelling, where faith is a staple throughout the entire arc of life.

For generations, faith-based films have often focused on moments of hardship where belief suddenly appears during times of crisis. While those stories reflect an important part of human experience, The Golden Thread introduces a different kind of storytelling, where faith is a staple throughout the entire arc of life.

More than a programming label or seasonal collection, The Golden Thread represents a defining creative vision for Great American Media. These stories highlight how faith is present not only in life's most difficult moments, but also in the small decisions, relationships, and acts of service that shape who we become.

Like a thread woven through fabric, faith connects moments of joy, challenge, hope, and renewal. The Golden Thread reflects the belief that faith is often experienced in ordinary moments, guiding purpose and strengthening community along the way.

"At Great American Media, we believe faith is not something that appears only in moments of crisis," said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. "The Golden Thread reflects the reality that faith is part of the entire journey of life. It's present in the joyful moments, the difficult seasons, and the everyday experiences in between. These stories will entertain while demonstrating that faith is the very fabric of our lives, and is woven throughout life's journey, guiding decisions, relationships, and purpose along the way."

The first film to premiere under The Golden Thread banner is Blessings in Disguise, starring Shae Robins (A Christmas Prayer, Destined at Christmas) and Casey Elliott (Destined at Christmas, Destined at Christmas Once More).

In Blessings in Disguise, Robins portrays a talented fashion designer who thoughtfully stitches a line of scripture into every garment she creates, believing the wearer may receive more than beautiful clothing. Elliott plays a gifted woodworker who hopes to use his craft in service to others. When their paths cross, both discover that small acts of faith can lead to unexpected blessings, renewed purpose, and meaningful connection.

Just as Christmas movies grew into a beloved genre of television storytelling, The Golden Thread introduces a new storytelling tradition centered on the everyday presence of faith. While the genre is being formally introduced today, the spirit of Golden Thread storytelling has already appeared in several Great American Media films, beginning with the 2022 original The Christmas…Present, starring and executive produced by Candace Cameron Bure. The film's message, that faith quietly shapes the choices we make and the lives we touch, captured the essence of what Great American Media now defines as The Golden Thread storytelling.

Through The Golden Thread, Great American Media continues its commitment to meaningful entertainment that celebrates and honors faith, family, and country.

