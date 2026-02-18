Great American Media Launches, "40 Days of Scripture & Film," A Lenten Journey Featuring Acclaimed Faith-Based Films, Including God's Not Dead, The Blind, Someone Like You, and Just in Time

Programming Event Includes World Premiere Original Movie, Blessings in Disguise, Starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott

Season 1 finale "Crossroad Springs" and Season 3 return of "When Hope Calls"

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced, "40 Days of Scripture & Film," a cross-platform Easter celebration spanning Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family and GFAM+. Beginning today through Easter Sunday, Great American Pure Flix presents 40 Days of Scripture & Film, a special seasonal initiative spotlighting its deep library of faith-centered films and devotionals. Complementing this journey, Great American Media will also debut new episodes two Original Series and the World Premiere of the Original Movie Blessings in Disguise across its linear and streaming platforms, offering audiences stories that celebrate faith in everyday life throughout the season.

Beginning today through Easter Sunday, Great American Pure Flix presents 40 Days of Scripture & Film. Post this Shae Robins and Casey Elliott star in Blessings in Disguise, streaming on Great American Pure Flix, March 27, and airing on Great American Family and GFAM+, March 28 (8p). In Blessings in Disguise, Robins plays a talented fashion designer who secretly stitches a line of scripture into every custom piece, while Elliott portrays a dedicated woodworker searching for a more meaningful purpose for his craft.

Throughout the 40-day event, Great American Pure Flix will feature a curated collection of faith-based films, including The Blind, The Girl Who Believes in Miracles, 5000 Blankets, Learning to Love, 47 Days with Jesus, and God's Not Dead, to name a few. The celebration also includes the mid-winter finale of Season 1 of "Crossroad Springs," returning to Great American Pure Flix on March 5th and to Great American Family and GFAM+ on March 7th, the World Premiere of Original Movie, Blessings in Disguise, starring Shae Robins (A Christmas Prayer) and Casey Elliott (Destined At Christmas) streaming on Great American Pure Flix, Friday, March 27 and airing on Great American Family and GFAM+ on Saturday, March 28 (8p), and all new season of "When Hope Calls: Brookfield," streaming on Thursday, April 2 , and airing on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, April 4 (8p).

"Easter is about creating space for reflection and renewal," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer, Great American Media. "Through inspiring films and meaningful Scripture, we are inviting families to come together and prepare for the season in a way that is both personal and uplifting," Haubrich concluded.

Great American Pure Flix and Great American Family will feature daily Scripture, connecting to the themes of each movie. Viewers will also be invited to participate through all Great American Media's digital and social platforms to share prayer requests and messages of gratitude.

