Great American Media Launches "America Sings the Anthem," A Nationwide Initiative to Honor America's 250th Birthday

Submissions Open April 9–May 25 | Featured Voices Revealed Beginning July 4, 2026

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced America Sings the Anthem, a nationwide initiative encouraging individuals and groups to celebrate their love of the country by singing The Star-Spangled Banner as part of the ongoing celebration of America's 250th birthday.

America Sings the Anthem is a nationwide initiative honoring the nation's 250th. Post this America Sings the Anthem invites individuals, families, and communities to share their voice in a nationwide tribute to the enduring spirit of the United States. Submit here - pureflix.com/anthem.

Submissions open April 9 and will be accepted through May 25, 2026 and select performances will be featured across Great American Media platforms as part of a national showcase highlighting voices across the country. "The National Anthem is a reminder of America's exceptionalism and the sacrifices behind the freedoms we enjoy," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "As we approach America's 250th, we wanted to create something that helps us pause and celebrate our country."

As part of the initiative, featured submissions will help open the broadcast day on Great American Family, with select voices invited to lead the 6:00 a.m. sign-on with their performance of the national anthem. These moments are designed to reflect a wide range of families, communities, and traditions, offering a meaningful way to begin the day across the country.

America Sings the Anthem is open to individuals and groups of all ages, including churches, schools, choirs, military families, and community organizations. Participants are invited to record their performance wherever they are, whether at home, in their place of worship, on a school stage, or in their community.

There are no rankings or winners. Instead, submissions will be reviewed for inclusion, with featured performances representing a broad cross-section of voices, styles, and communities from across the nation.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Record your performance of The Star-Spangled Banner in 90 seconds or less

in 90 seconds or less Submit your entry by completing the form and uploading your video (.mp4 or .mov) at pureflix.com/anthem

IMPORTANT DATES

April 9–May 25: Submissions Open

May 26–June 14: Review Process

Beginning July 4, 2026: Featured Voices Announced and Showcased

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leader in faith and family streaming; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Great American Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Media Contacts:

Thomas Graham or Debbie Davis

[email protected]

512-537-1414

SOURCE Great American Media