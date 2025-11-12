Great American Media Marks 5th Anniversary of Great American Christmas with Live Celebration Event on November 12

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media invites fans everywhere to join a special Great American Christmas 5th Anniversary Celebration live event on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will stream live on Great American Family's and Great American Pure Flix's Facebook pages and on YouTube, uniting fans and stars for an evening of Christmas cheer, conversation, and exclusive sneak peeks.

You are invited to join a Facebook Live event tonight at 8 p.m. ET to celebrate Great American Christmas 5th Anniversary with some of our elite stars.

The live event will be hosted by Cameron Mathison and will have special appearances from GAM President and CEO Bill Abbott and network stars Candace Cameron Bure, Mario Lopez, Danica McKellar, Cindy Busby, Jill Wagner, Christopher Russell, Shae Robins, Natasha Bure, Katie Leclerc, Sam Page, and Dominic Lopez. Together, they'll share memories from five years of Great American Christmas, behind-the-scenes moments from their newest movies, and what makes Great American Family the home for Christmas as its meant to be.

Fans tuning in will also get an early look at the upcoming theatrical release of Another Sweet Christmas starring Candace Cameron Bure andCameron Mathison —a heartwarming new holiday film premiering in theaters nationwide November 30–December 2 through Fathom Entertainments. Tickets for Another Sweet Christmas can be purchased here.

"This celebration is a thank-you to our viewers and a look ahead to everything that makes Great American Christmas so special," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We're excited to celebrate with fans, our stars, and everyone who has made these five years such a success."

EVENT DETAILS

Title: Great American Christmas 5th Anniversary Celebration

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 – 8:00 PM ET

Host: Cameron Mathison

Platforms:

Fans can RSVP and set reminders on Facebook or YouTube to join the celebration live.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app. GAM is also expanding its platforms to include the company's first theatrical release, Another Sweet Christmas, premiering in theaters nationwide, November 30-December 2. In addition, Great American Media has partnered with the National Park Foundation for the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, the event will air on Great American Family on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Great American Pure Flix through January 31, 2026. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Debbie Davis

Crosswind Media & PR

512-537-1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media