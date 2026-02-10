Great American Media Partners with Bestselling Author Melissa Ferguson to Adapt Meet Me in the Margins and Upcoming Novel, The Christmas Yes List into New Original Movies for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today a new creative partnership with bestselling author, Melissa Ferguson to adapt her popular novel, Meet Me in the Margins, and a brand-new novel to be released closer to the holidays, The Christmas Yes List, into the company's newest Original Movies for 2026. Meet Me in the Margins, starring Merritt Patterson and Liam McIntyre is currently in production.

Author Melissa Ferguson and Great American Media are partnering to adapt two of her novels into new 2026 Original Movies, beginning with Meet Me in the Margins, starring Merritt Patterson and Liam McIntyre, followed by The Christmas Yes List.

Known for her heartfelt storytelling, faith-forward themes, and charming romantic comedies, Ferguson has become a favorite among readers of Christian romance and romantic comedy novels. Both adaptations will be developed for Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+, enriching the company's robust content library with even more uplifting Original stories grounded in faith, family, and meaningful connections.

"Melissa Ferguson is a gifted storyteller whose novels beautifully capture hope, resilience, and the power of love," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "These stories with their signature blend of humor and faith are exactly what Great American Media is all about. We couldn't be more excited to bring Melissa's works to life as Great American Original Movies," Abbott concluded.

Meet Me in the Margins follows an aspiring author whose secret manuscript sparks an unexpected romance in the publishing world, while The Christmas Yes List is a glittering holiday rom-com about a people-pleaser collecting ten rejections by Christmas and a by-the-book workaholic saying yes to everything—until their opposite life experiments collide in hilarious festive chaos and unexpected love.

"I am beyond grateful and excited to partner with Great American Media," said Melissa Ferguson. "Their dedication to uplifting, family-friendly storytelling aligns so closely with my heart and faith. Seeing these stories come to life on screen is a dream come true that I cannot wait to share with my readers," Ferguson concluded.

The new films will join Great American Christmas 2026 expanding slate of Original holiday films. The partnerships underscore Great American Media's continued investment in premium literary adaptations and its mission to provide audiences with entertainment that reflects timeless values, celebrates community, and brings families together.

