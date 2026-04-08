Great American Media Partners with Minivela to Develop and Distribute Micro-Drama Slate for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American Audiences

Partnership to Power Launch of Pure Flix Familia, Combining Mobile-First Storytelling, Cultural Relevance, and Brand Integration Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced a micro drama development, distribution, and marketing partnership with Minivela, the first vertical shorts platform created specifically for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences. The alliance will power the launch and expansion of Pure Flix Familia, a new Spanish-language and bilingual destination dedicated to faith- and family-centered storytelling, set to debut later this year.

Great American Media teams with Minivela to launch Pure Flix Familia, expanding faith content for Latino audiences. Post this Great American Media will partner with Minivela to develop a rapidly expanding micro-drama category. The partnership will also power the launch and expansion of Pure Flix Familia later this year. Cutline: L-R: Angela Sustaita-Ruiz (Minivela Co-Founder), Bill Abbott (Great American Media President/CEO), Carlos Ponce (Minivela Co-Founder), and Manny Ruiz (Minivela CEO).

The collaboration places both companies at the forefront of the rapidly expanding micro-drama category, combining Pure Flix's established audience in faith and family entertainment with Minivela's creator-driven, mobile-first production model tailored for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American viewers.

The announcement was made in New York during the ANA GrowthFronts, where Great American Pure Flix President and CEO Bill Abbott joined Minivela co-founders Manny Ruiz and Carlos Ponce to formally unveil the partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing mobile-first, culturally resonant storytelling for Latino audiences.

Under the multi-project agreement, Minivela will produce a curated slate of premium micro-dramas—including original IP and adaptations from Pure Flix's extensive content library—designed specifically for vertical viewing and values-driven audiences.

Following extensive due diligence, Pure Flix selected Minivela as its strategic partner based on the company's decades-long track record across Hispanic media, storytelling, and film production, as well as its early leadership in the vertical short-form space.

"Manny and Carlos have a tremendous track record for innovation spanning decades in Hispanic media, entertainment, and cultural storytelling," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Pure Flix. "We're delighted to build Pure Flix Familia with a highly creative and strategic partner that, like us, is deeply committed to storytelling that resonates with Latino audiences across the U.S. and Latin America."

As part of the partnership, Minivela will leverage Pure Flix's first-party audience insights to inform the development of new micro-dramas and adaptations tailored to family audiences. The slate will include vertical shorts in Spanish, English, and Spanglish, with production anchored in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and key locations across Latin America.

In addition to producing exclusive content for Pure Flix Familia, Minivela will collaborate with Pure Flix on select distribution opportunities for its family-focused IP and advise on content acquisition strategies aimed at expanding reach among U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences. The companies will also work together on brand integrations and advertiser partnerships, creating new opportunities and distribution for marketers to connect with audiences through culturally relevant, story-driven content.

"What makes this partnership especially meaningful to me is the opportunity it creates for Latino writers, directors, and creators to bring their voices to values-driven storytelling within the Pure Flix Familia ecosystem," said actor, producer, and Minivela co-founder Carlos Ponce, who is also set to star in upcoming Pure Flix Familia projects to be announced.

"Minivela could not be more aligned with the positive, compelling, faith- and family-centered stories we're being entrusted to create with Pure Flix Familia," said Ruiz, CEO of Minivela. "At a time when much of the micro-drama space is driven by volume over value, we're proud to partner with Pure Flix to deliver universal stories that truly entertain, uplift, and connect."

The alliance underscores Pure Flix's long-term strategy to build a multi-platform ecosystem serving audiences seeking trusted, family entertainment, while positioning Minivela as a key creative and production partner in scaling culturally relevant, mobile-first storytelling.

Pure Flix Familia will launch later this year as a dedicated Spanish-language and bilingual destination rooted in faith, family, and universal values—expanding the Pure Flix mission to serve one of the fastest-growing and most underserved audiences in the global streaming marketplace.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT A MINIVELA PRODUCTION, LLC

Co-headquartered in Los Angeles and Miami, Minivela is a bilingual vertical shorts entertainment platform dedicated to producing cinematic, culturally resonant drama series for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences. By blending influencer-driven storytelling with high-quality production, Minivela delivers stories that reflect the humor, heart, and diversity of Latino life across the Americas.

The company is a joint venture between actor Carlos Ponce, Brilla Media, and Numatec, and features advertiser and content partnerships with Nueva Network and strategic exclusive production partnerships with Chicano Hollywood on the West Coast.

The family-friendly digital films are accessible for free on all social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok @MinivelaTV, and as well as through adtech conglomerate Numatec's distribution partnerships. Combined with Brilla Media's Nuestro Media network, brand sponsors can secure audiences effectively across digital, CTV, and other platforms.

CONTACTS:

Thomas Graham

[email protected]

(512) 537-1414

Itzel Mendoza

Santa Cruz Communications

Minivela Production, LLC

E: [email protected]

M: (310) 956-0815

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix