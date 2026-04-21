President Donald J. Trump to Read Scripture During the Livestream of America Reads the Bible on Pure Flix

20-Second Media Clip Available; Oval Office Reading of 2 Chronicles 7 to Air Tuesday on Pure Flix

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America Reads the Bible will feature a prerecorded Scripture reading from President Donald J. Trump during the 6 p.m. ET hour on Tuesday, April 21, as part of the weeklong public reading of the Bible taking place at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. A 20-second clip of the President's reading is being made available to media outlets.

Historic moment: President reads 2 Chronicles on #AmericaReadstheBible. Watch live at PureFlix.com. Post this President Donald J. Trump reads 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 from the Oval Office on Tuesday, April 21, as part of the America Reads the Bible livestream on Great American Pure Flix. Tonight at 6 p.m. ET, a special Oval Office message features President Donald J. Trump reading 2 Chronicles 7 as part of America Reads the Bible — watch the moment unfold live on PureFlix.com. Speed Speed

The President's reading of 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 was recorded in the Oval Office and will air during the live national broadcast on Great American Pure Flix. The designated passage includes the well-known verse: "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

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Organizers shared that the Scripture selection was prayerfully set aside months ago as leaders considered key portions of the Bible to be read by national voices.

"When we were seeking the right person to read 2 Chronicles 7, we recognized the significance of that moment," said Bunni Pounds, visionary for America Reads the Bible and President of Christian Engaged. "It's a passage that has been prayed over our nation for decades, especially during times of reflection and hardship. We are honored the President agreed to read it."

Doug Deason, Chairman of Great American Media, noted the broad response to the weeklong initiative.

"This has been an extraordinary week," Deason said. "Thousands of households are tuning in each day to listen to Scripture read clearly and respectfully. The President's participation reflects what this week is about — not spectacle, but the steady reading of the Word."

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, emphasized the unexpected momentum surrounding the livestream.

"What we've seen over the last several days has been remarkable," Abbott said. "America Reads the Bible has taken off on Pure Flix in a way that speaks to something deeper happening in the country right now. Families are sharing the livestream. Churches are gathering around it. It's being talked about coast to coast. Our responsibility is to keep it simple — make it accessible, let the Word be heard, and allow people to engage at home. Moments like this remind us that Scripture still speaks powerfully to who we are and how we live."

Since launching, America Reads the Bible has drawn sustained livestream audiences to PureFlix.com, where viewers can watch free nationwide. The reading continues daily through April 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

20-Second Clip: https://icnk.io/u/JofSwk6RIZ-A/

Watch Live: https://www.PureFlix.com

Full Schedule: https://www.americareadsthebible.com/schedule

Learn More: https://www.americareadsthebible.com

America Reads the Bible is organized around the theme One Week. One Nation. One Book. and continues to invite Americans to pause, listen, and reflect as Scripture is lifted aloud in the nation's capital.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Debbie Davis — [email protected] | [email protected] | 214-802-8979

Gregg Wooding — [email protected] | 972.567.7660

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix