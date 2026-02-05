Great American Media Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Deal with Fan-Favorite Actress, Merritt Patterson

First Film in New Deal, Meet Me in the Margins, Adapted from Best Selling Author, Melissa Ferguson's Novela

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced an exclusive multi-picture agreement with beloved romantic comedy and holiday leading lady, Merritt Patterson, further strengthening the company's commitment to delivering uplifting, feel-good Originals for audiences who crave heartfelt storytelling. The company also announces the first film of the new deal is Meet Me in the Margins, adapted from bestselling author Melissa Ferguson's novel of the same name. Meet Me in the Margins is scheduled to go into production in Spring.

Merritt Patterson has signed a multi-picture agreement with Great American Media. Photo courtesy of Gregorio Campos.

In Meet Me in the Margins, Patterson stars as a book editor who secretly pens her own romance manuscript, only to find unexpected editorial notes from a mysterious critic in the margins. The film is a witty, heartwarming story about finding love between the lines.

Patterson is a proven rom com favorite whose performances have helped make her one of the most recognizable faces in the genre. Across Great American Media, she has starred in multiple audience-favorite Originals, including Jingle Bell Princess, Catering Christmas, 'Twas the Text Before Christmas, A Vintage Christmas, and One Perfect Match. Beyond Great American Media, Patterson's warm, witty style has made her a go-to lead for rom com fans with standout holiday titles like The Christmas Cottage.

"Merritt Patterson is the kind of rare leading lady audiences instantly connect with – she is heartfelt, funny, and endlessly watchable," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "I could not be more thrilled to continue our long-time working relationship. Her warmth and charm truly define what our viewers love, and we are looking forward to bringing even more memorable stories to life with Merritt leading the way," Abbott concluded.

Under the new agreement, Patterson will star in multiple upcoming Great American Media Originals across the company's portfolio of platforms including Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+, continuing her run as one of Great American Media's signature family of stars.

