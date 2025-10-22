Great American Media to Broadcast the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Special Holiday Event Will Premiere Exclusively on Great American Family on Dec. 5 and Stream on Great American Pure Flix until Jan. 31, 2026.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media is honored to partner with the National Park Foundation (NPF) to bring the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony into homes nationwide. The live event will be hosted by the NPF and the National Park Service at the Ellipse at The White House and President's Park on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. Great American Family will exclusively air the special on Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Great American Pure Flix until Jan. 31, 2026.

Free tickets are available through an online lottery, which opens Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. ET and closes Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Applicants will be notified of their ticket status by Friday, Nov. 14. To enter the lottery, visit www.recreation.gov and click "TICKET LOTTERY," or call 877-444-6777.

Each year, this treasured holiday tradition draws thousands of Americans to the Ellipse for a festive evening that will include live musical performances by local and national artists, countdown to the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, and other holiday festivities. Additional details, including the show's host, performer lineup, and press logistics, will be provided in the weeks ahead.

"Christmas is a season grounded in faith, tradition, and togetherness," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "We believe there's great meaning in bringing Americans together to share hope and unity through music, light, and celebration. We are proud to partner with the National Park Foundation to broadcast the National Christmas Tree Lighting as it perfectly aligns with our mission to inspire families and celebrate the faith that connects us all."

Tune in Friday, Dec. 5 on Great American Family, andGFam+for this unforgettable national celebration.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE & NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

